Hublot Ices Out The Big Bang Unico Chronograph With All-Sapphire Case

The strikingly see-through, winterized 42mm case is shaped like a snowflake and comes with white and ice-blue calfskin straps.

(Hublot)

Hublot is redefining the iced-out timepiece with a winterized version of its Big Bang Unico. Featuring a 42mm case crafted entirely from transparent sapphire, the limited-edition luxury watch is like an ice sculpture for the wrist that won’t melt or scratch, thanks to its unmatched hardness and scratch resistance.

At its heart is the UNICO movement HUB1280, an in-house movement protected by five patents covering its dual oscillating horizontal clutches, anti-trembling system, a zero-friction ratchet wheel blocker, a constant-pressure minute wheel friction system and a balance wheel fine adjustment mechanism. For this especially seasonal edition, the oscillating weight visible through the caseback is shaped like a snowflake, and it comes with interchangeable white and ice-blue rubber-lined calfskin straps.

(Hublot)

The release comes in the 20th anniversary year of the Hublot Big Bang, which helped redefine the luxury watch category upon introduction in 2005 by combining traditional precious metals with ceramics and natural rubber. The flagship Big Bang collection’s veneration came immediately; a white ceramic and titanium example won that year’s coveted Design Prize at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.

(Hublot)

In 2010, the Big Bang Unico expanded Hublot’s prestige with its first self-winding chronograph movement featuring a flyback function, which allows the chronograph to be instantly reset and restarted with a single push of the button, rather than requiring the traditional three steps (stop, reset, restart).

Priced at $75,000 and limited to just 30 examples, the Hublot Big Bang Unico Sapphire is available upon inquiry. A more affordable variant limited to 200 examples, featuring a titanium and ceramic case, is also available to purchase outright for $26,300.