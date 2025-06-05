Hublot Unveils ‘Big Bang Unico Summer 2025’ Ceramic Watch With Sunny Orange Accents & Sky-Blue Bezel

The Big Bang watch’s micro-blasted orange ceramic case evokes the golden hour, while its sky-blue bezel mirrors the expanse of the sea.

(Hublot Big Bang Unico Summer)

Luxury watchmaker Hublot launched its new “Big Bang Unico Summer 2025” timepiece that aims to set a vibrant and sun-kissed tone for summer watch season. Hublot Ambassador and Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt and brand partner Mattia Vitale, a member of the acclaimed DJ trio Meduza, recently hosted the colorful watch’s launch event in Mykonos, Greece. The “Big Bang Unico Summer 2025” is clearly designed to embody the essence of summer, featuring a striking color palette of sunny orange and Mediterranean blue. The Big Bang series watch’s micro-blasted orange ceramic case evokes the golden hour, while its sky-blue bezel mirrors the expanse of the sea.

(Hublot Big Bang Unico Summer)

Crafted from Hublot’s high-tech ceramic, the timepiece boasts a lightweight yet highly resistant construction, making it suitable for a range of summer activities. Its 100-meter water resistance ensures durability for both poolside lounging and deeper aquatic adventures. The watch also features Hublot’s patented One-Click strap system, allowing for effortless changes between three interchangeable straps in sky blue, dark blue, and orange, all with white-lined rubber.

(Hublot Big Bang Unico Summer)

“Summer and its festive spirit have been celebrated at Hublot for the past 8 years,” said Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot. “The Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 reflects what Hublot stands for: bold, vibrant and unforgettable moments. It’s not just about a watch launch or a party, it’s a feeling. A celebration of summer, joy, friendship, team spirit and above all the incredible people who make Hublot what it is.”

(Hublot Big Bang Unico Summer)

Hublot highlights its innovative in-house Unico manufacture movement and cutting-edge color ceramic technology in the new model. Since 2018, the brand has been at the forefront of ceramic innovation, developing bold, patented colors and a highly durable, scratch-resistant material. The Unico movement, first introduced in 2010, continues to be a cornerstone of Hublot’s ethos of precision meets performance.

The new Big Bang Unico Summer 2025 is available for $31,300. Check out the first images of Hublot’s latest Big Bang timepiece above.