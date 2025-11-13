Hublot Unveils Exclusive Big Bang Unico Blue Ceramic Caribbean Chronograph

The limited edition tropical timepiece features a 44mm microblasted ceramic case in a vibrant blue hue.

(Hublot)

Luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot has set sail on a “voyage of infinite blue” with the release of its sunny new chronograph, the Big Bang Unico Blue Ceramic Caribbean. The watch fuses high-tech materials with oceanic inspiration, designed to capture the transportive allure of a tropical seascape.

Inspired by the horizon where a Caribbean sunset melts into water, the latest Big Bang Unico is meant to be a “meditation on color and form,” embodying the shimmer of sunlit lagoons and the open sea. Hublot CEO Julien Tornare described the piece as a “true voyage on the wrist,” noting that its design reflects the brand’s “Art of Fusion” philosophy by uniting innovative materials and inspiration to bring the natural beauty of the Caribbean to the world of watchmaking.

(Hublot)

The watch’s most notable feature is its microblasted ceramic case in a vibrant blue hue. The entire 44mm case, bezel, and caseback are fashioned from this scratch-resistant ceramic, which is engineered to capture the duality of the sea—deep azure blue for the vast ocean and a lighter sky blue for the horizon and shallows. This material ensures that the watch’s luster will hold against the wear of time and sun.

Powering this aquatic-inspired piece is an in-house HUB1280 Unico Manufacture self-winding chronograph movement. This sophisticated caliber is a feat of mechanical engineering, featuring a column wheel visible at 6 o’clock and a substantial 72-hour power reserve, ensuring three days of precision timekeeping. Consistent with the Big Bang Unico’s signature aesthetic, the movement is showcased through a matte blue skeleton dial, which offers an uninterrupted view into the intricate machinery. The timepiece is also built for aquatic adventures with a water resistance rating of 100 meters.

(Hublot)

Completing the design is a blue and white rubber strap, fitted with Hublot’s patented One Click system. This user-friendly system provides easy interchangeability, allowing the wearer to effortlessly adapt the watch from a casual day on the beach to a more formal evening occasion. The Big Bang Unico Blue Ceramic Caribbean is limited to just 50 pieces, and is available through Hublot boutiques and authorized retailers for a retail price of $34,200.