Hublot Debuts Unico Calavera All Black to Mark 20 Years of Big Bang Collection

The Day of the Dead-inspired collector’s timepiece marks the first time a Big Bang features a skull on its sapphire dial.

(Hublot)

Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot tapped Mexico City for its celebration of the 20th anniversary of its signature Big Bang line, unveiling a new, highly limited edition: the Big Bang Unico Calavera All Black. The announcement was made at the Salón Internacional Alta Relojería (SIAR), the Latin American watch extravaganza that wrapped up at the St. Regis Mexico City on October 16.

The special-edition timepiece is one of a limited series of only 100 pieces and marks the first time a Big Bang has featured a sapphire dial with a skull on its surface. The design is a tribute to Mexican traditions and the iconic Calavera, a stylized skull motif central to the country’s Day of the Dead celebration.

(Hublot)

“Hublot and Mexico have a deep connection and a lasting friendship,” said Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot, in a statement shared by the watchmaker. He noted that celebrating the Big Bang’s 20th anniversary in Mexico was an “obvious choice” given the exceptional loyalty of the brand’s Mexican collectors.

(Hublot)

The watch is a 42 mm watch’s all-sapphire dial offers a view of the inner workings of the Unico Manufacture movement. The skull design covers the bridges and gears of the HUB1280 Unico caliber, creating a subtle interplay of light and dark hues. In a playfully technical flourish, the skull figure’s left eye is constantly rotating at the 9 o’clock position, serving as the small seconds dial and “symbolizing the continuous dance of life, death, and passing time,” according to the watchmaker.

(Hublot)

The highly collectible timepiece maintains the Big Bang’s core DNA, including two large luminous hands for time, a 60-minute counter, and a skeletonized date at 3 o’clock. The case is made of microblasted black ceramic. The strap is unique to this model, combining calfskin and rubber with an embossed skull motif—an additional textured black rubber strap is also included.

The Big Bang Unico Calavera All Black, reference number 441.CI.1140.VR.MEX25, is powered by the self-winding HUB1280 Unico movement, which has a 72-hour power reserve. It’s now available exclusively in Mexico, prior to its worldwide release, for $26,300.