Hublot’s Latest White Gold Watch Sparkles With 431 Diamonds

The Hublot Classic Fusion High Jewelry 42mm carries a staggering $348,000 price tag.

(Hublot)

The latest member of Hublot’s High Jewelry collection gives new meaning to the phrase “time is money.”

(Hublot)

The High Jewelry collection, which the Swiss watchmaker officially refers to as “High Jewellery” in accordance with British English spelling conventions, debuted in 2020 with a simple goal of marrying “the technical performance of the manufacture movements, the sophisticated beauty of diamonds and the expertise of master watchmakers.”

(Hublot)

Joining similarly icy renditions of Hublot’s Big Bang, Spirit of Big Bang and Square Bang Unico, the new Classic Fusion High Jewelry 42mm bedazzles one of the most pared down designs in the brand’s lineup.

More Maxim Videos

(Hublot)

Master gem-setters set the Classic Fusion’s case, bezel, dial and clasp with 431 baguette cut diamonds—around 14.6 carats. The dial alone, featuring 241 of the gemstones, took 120 hours of work, while the bezel and 42mm white gold case are adorned with 60 and 94 diamonds, respectively.

(Hublot)

Even with a small fortune’s worth of precious stones almost entirely covering the timepiece, Hublot’s 50-hour UB1710 caliber movement is still visible from the back of the watch through the sapphire glass. The finishing touch is a the black rubber-lined alligator strap, secured via a titanium deployant buckle adorned with another 36 baguette-cut diamonds

Priced at $348,000 and limited to 500 pieces, the Hublot Classic Fusion High Jewelry 42mm goes on sale this November.