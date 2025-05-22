Hublot’s New Square Bang Tourbillon Is The First To Feature A 3D Carbon Case & 2 Central Hands

It’s also the first Square Bang model to be regulated by a tourbillon and the first to incorporate exclusively square bridges within its movement.

(Hublot)

Unveiled as the latest addition to Hublot’s Big Bang family in 2022, the luxury watchmaker’s Square Bang collection already featured a distinctive square case, a departure from the round Big Bang and the tonneau-shaped Spirit of Big Bang. Now, Hublot is going even further with the introduction of its first square timepiece housing a tourbillon and showcasing a fully integrated square movement design.

The Square Bang Tourbillon, with its bold 42mm square case, marks several significant firsts for the collection. It’s the first Square Bang to feature two central hands, the first to boast a 3D carbon case, the first Square Bang model to be regulated by a tourbillon and the first to incorporate exclusively square bridges within its movement.

(Hublot)

To achieve this groundbreaking design, Hublot leveraged the expertise of its in-house Manufacture, developing the MHUB6023 manual movement specifically for this timepiece. This new caliber comprises 174 components, all meticulously arranged with square or rectangular bridges. Each surface is adorned with a subtle interplay of matte and satin finishes, accentuating the varying depths of the bridges.

Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot, emphasized the innovative approach in a statement announcing the watch. “Until now, advances in square watches have been rather timid, usually confined to the case alone,” he said. “With the Square Bang Tourbillon 4-Day Power Reserve, we wanted to take the exercise to its logical conclusion, by designing a movement whose architecture is also fully right-angled.” Tonare also highlighted the “straight, clean and sharp” design of the bridges, seemingly protecting the perpetually rotating tourbillon, barrel, and power reserve indicator.

(Hublot)

Reinforcing the square aesthetic, the timepiece’s main functional elements are strategically positioned on the four sides of the case: the winding mechanism on the right, the power reserve indicator on the left, the mainspring barrel at the top, and the tourbillon at the bottom. The skeletonized movement allows for complete visibility, showcasing the intricate mechanics and sharp angles.

(Hublot)

To commemorate the tourbillon to the Square Bang family, Hublot has crafted a bespoke 42mm case entirely from 3D carbon. This unique finish is achieved through a carbon composite woven in both vertical and horizontal lines, maintaining the square motif. This design continuity extends to the rubber strap, which features a textured square pattern. Priced at $100,500, the Square Bang Tourbillon also offers a four-day power reserve, with an indicator positioned at nine o’clock displaying the remaining days and hours.