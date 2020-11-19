Ikea Partners With Escape Homes For Tiny Home Project

SOURCE: Josiah and Steph Photography

In partnership with Ikea and as part of The Ikea Tiny Home Project, Escape Homes has designed and built a custom Escape Vista Boho XL. The sustainable 187 square-foot tiny home on wheels has been created to reflect the partnership's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and affordability.

SOURCE: Josiah and Steph Photography

In a release distributed by Escape Homes, company founder Dan Dobrowolski said that this “was a natural pairing."

"We feature many Ikea products in our various tiny home designs around the country," Dobrowolski said, "as they mirror the renewable, reusable and recycled materials we incorporate into the actual structures."

SOURCE: Josiah and Steph Photography

The Tiny Home Project has a unique exterior reflecting Shou Sugi Ban, a Japanese charred siding technique. It sits on Escape’s custom trailer and can easily be transported wherever you want to go.

The structure itself is encased in Escape’s sustainably grown pine. It also features energy-efficient light and thermopane windows.

Solar panels on the ESCAPE Vista Boho XL's roof Ikea/Escape Homes

According to the Escape Homes press release, Ikea's contributions include "a metal roof, solar paneling and an on-demand RV water heater to provide the home with off-grid capabilities."

Dan Dobrolowski says that Escape Homes wants "to provide consumers with ways to simplify their lives, reduce their carbon footprint, and live in a beautiful home."

"The Ikea Tiny Home Project illustrates that it is possible to live sustainably and affordably with style," according to Dobrolowski.

The Escape Boho XL is priced at $47,550 on the Escape Homes website but costs vary depending on what packages you choose. Find out more by visiting Escape Homes at escapetraveler.net.