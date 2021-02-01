IWC 'Le Petit Prince' Watch is Worthy of Royalty

IWC

There are watches that serve as your sort of daily driver, and there are watches that tell remarkable stories, and of course, there are watches that go above and beyond the call of duty in scaling both summits.

Take a watch like the remarkable IWC Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Edition “Le Petit Prince” — it’s a stunning timepiece in terms of style, heirloom quality and functionality.

This is the kind of watch with fascinating origins, and yet it’s built to help you tell your own stories across the globe. For instance, the name that pays homage to the famed story “The Little Prince” — a tale of a universe-traveling prince who embarks on a soul-searching journey from an asteroid to Earth, and back. Talk about an epic adventure, right?

The IWC “Le Petit Prince” gives you that same globetrotting ability in its own way, featuring functionality that seamlessly shifts as you move across different time zones, all without missing a second. The Swiss-made watch also features an IWC-manufactured movement for the utmost in stunning quality and precision.

Nicely sized at 46mm in diameter and featuring a handsome brown calfskin leather strap and a visually striking blue dial, the “Le Petit Prince” is, as one might hope, a watch that instantly invites adventure and stellar style. A 24-hour display provides true utility no matter where you are on the planet, from Paris to Los Angeles.

It’s a watch that has us dreaming of travel once more, but in the interim, it’s a watch worth buying. The next time you’ve got an epic adventure in your sights, we know what watch should be on your wrist.

You best act quickly if you want to make this watch your own, though: The latest and greatest from IWC is limited to just 1,500 pieces and retails for $13,800.