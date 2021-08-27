J.Crew Launches Comeback With Handsome Pilot's Navigator Watch Collab

J. Crew

The Marathon Watch Co. has become part of J. Crew's post-bankruptcy resurrection with this daily wear version of the Pilot’s Navigator Date.

The pandemic hit J. Crew hard early on in 2020—hence the bankruptcy—but the company is out to prove it was only down, not out. The effort begins in part with handsome new products like this.

J. Crew

First and foremost, the Navigator Date is still a tool watch. It was designed to handle the extreme conditions faced by pilots and adventurers as well. It can take on big changes in atmospheric pressure and altitude, pretty much any kind of punishing conditions thrown its way, but it's an ideal J. Crew product, too, with an initial colorway well-suited to the brand's laid-back aesthetic.

J. Crew

The Navigator Date is available in a sober but still eye-catching carbon fiber navy blue 41mm case with a tough blue-on-blue NATO strap. Taking a cue from dive watches, the usual numerals have been swapped for dots—and the face is always visible in any kind of low-light situation thanks to self-contained tritium gas tubes.

Additionally, the Marathon Navigator Date meets mil-spec requirements and comes powered by what J. Crew describes as a "Swiss-made, high-torque, 3 jewel ETA F06 quartz movement."

Best of all, it's been priced to move. The Marathon Watch Company x J.Crew Pilot's Navigator with Date watch retails for an affordable $380 and you can purchase yours online at jcrew.com.