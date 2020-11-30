J. Crew and New Balance Reunite for 10th Anniversary 997 Sneaker Collab

Ultra-limited edition anniversary kicks.
New Balance x J. Crew 3

Some things get better with age while remaining timeless and distinctive all the same. We’re not talking about whiskey or watches, however: We’re talking about J. Crew and New Balance, and the New Balance x J. Crew 997 10th Anniversary Sneakers. Here just in time for casual holiday dressing occasions aplenty, these sneakers were part of the high-low style revolution that changed the way guys dress — and they’re still just as stylish as they were a decade ago.

The 997 silhouette is a recognizable classic that wears well with jeans, chinos, joggers or even wool trousers, and that’s exactly the way the folks at J. Crew would want it. Fittingly, the 10th-anniversary update gets a fresh new look in a grey-and-black colorway that’s neutral and versatile enough to pair with each of those pieces, plus whatever you can dream up on your top half (think a chambray shirt and a shawl cardigan for an easygoing holiday style, for instance).

New Balance x J. Crew 1

Oh, and the reason for the colorway? 10th anniversaries are marked by gifts made of tin, hence the cool and sleek color palette that graces these covetable and easily wearable sneakers. The list of pros keeps on rolling, though: These kicks are made in the States using time-honored New Balance methods. It’s also helpful that the New England heritage of New Balance teams nicely with J. Crew’s modern yet ever-so-slightly preppy aesthetic.

New Balance x J. Crew 2

The sneaker box itself calls out “ten years” of stylish sneakers from J. Crew and New Balance, while the back heel of the sneakers features a distinctive “X” to mark the occasion via Roman numerals. Perhaps even better than all of that is the fact that these retro-yet-modern kicks aren’t ridiculously expensive (they’ll set you back $220 at J. Crew).

Just because you’re wearing sneakers this season doesn’t mean they need to be sloppy: These special-occasion kicks are part of the perfect recipe for holiday style that’s just about as good as it gets. 

