J. Crew Teams With Adrien Brody For Stylish Spring Campaign

The Oscar-winning actor is the new face of the beloved Americana brand.

(J. Crew)

Although some menswear staples feel of a time and place, some never seemingly fall out of favor, and it’s fitting that those sorts of essentials are the ones being celebrated by J. Crew and actor Adrien Brody in a new spring style campaign.

(J. Crew)

The collection includes a range of utter classics, from a ribbed crewneck sweater to a timeless Harrington jacket, chunky leather loafers, crisp poplin shirting and canvas sneakers, each as ready to mixed and matched in subtly stylish ensembles showcased by the Oscar-winning actor.

(J. Crew)

His relationship with the acclaimed Americana brand stretches back decades. “In high school in New York City, I had this great dark green J.Crew cable-knit sweater that worked with my sense of style,” he told J. Crew. “I don’t like to wear anything that doesn’t feel authentic or comfortable.”

(J. Crew)

The crisply shot J. Crew campaign debuts as Brody receives serious Oscar buzz for his role as Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor László Tóth in the epic, nearly-four-hour period drama The Brutalist.

(J. Crew)

In addition to Brody’s nomination for Best Actor, the film scored nominations for Best Picture, as well as Best Supporting Actress (for Felicity Jones) and Best Supporting Actor (for Guy Pearce), among others. “I’m happiest when I’m creatively immersed in something, and that can take many forms,” Brody explained to J. Crew in content surrounding the new spring style campaign.

(J. Crew)

Although the collection takes on an effortless quality, between its canvas sneakers and trousers in versatile shades of navy and khaki, it’s a new J. Crew heritage cotton mockneck sweater that proves particularly appealing. A bonus: It’s only $98, a visually interesting spring sweater upgrade departing ever-so-slightly from the norm.

(J. Crew)

Brody takes particular American style inspiration from actors like James Dean and Marlon Brando, he told J. Crew, discussing a “style I associate with that kind of emotive acting.” And in a fitting turn in modern times, Brody showcases a laidback-yet-generation-crossing white T-shirt alongside the brand’s excellent-fitting chinos. “I like a very classic, simple look,” he said. “What makes something iconic is that it is timeless.” With just 10 items in his own capsule collection, Brody already seems to have excelled at the sort of long-lasting versatility that takes a wardrobe from good to truly great.