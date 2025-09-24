Jacob & Co. And Costa Design Unveil ‘The Godfather’-Inspired Sculpture Table

The limited-edition, $300,000 functional art piece/table combines a complex mechanical movement with music boxes that play the legendary Godfather theme.

(Jacob & Co.)

In a groundbreaking collaboration that redefines the intersection of design and horology, luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. and Costa Design Studio have unveiled a head-turning new collector’s item: The Godfather Sculpture Table. This limited-edition creation, a functional work of art, draws its inspiration from the revered Opera Godfather timepiece, transforming its intricate details into a monumental piece of furniture.

Conceptualized by visionary designer Pedro Costa, the table serves as an extraordinary expression of collaborative artistry. It is a true union of cinematic history, high-end watchmaking, and sculptural design, built with a meticulous attention to detail that mirrors the craftsmanship of its horological muse. The table is composed of over 350 individual parts, each hand-assembled into seven distinct substructures. These components are crafted from a high-end blend of stainless steel, glass, leather, and aluminum, resulting in a robust yet elegant creation weighing 170 kilograms and measuring 135 x 80 x 76 cm.

(Jacob & Co.)

At the heart of the sculpture lies a Swiss and German mechanical movement, a tribute to the table’s watchmaking origins. This complex mechanism boasts a 7-day power reserve, providing both a functional and artistic core. Echoing the watch that inspired it, the table also features intricate music boxes that play the iconic “The Godfather” theme by Nino Rota, adding a multi-sensory dimension to the piece. The design further incorporates scaled-up elements from the timepiece, including detailed violin- and piano-shaped parts and a tri-axial tourbillon, showcasing the seamless fusion of engineering and artistic design.

(Jacob & Co.)

The Godfather Sculpture Table is limited to just 20 pieces worldwide, solidifying its status as a collector’s item. This bold collaboration allows Jacob & Co.’s unparalleled storytelling to converge with Costa Design’s sculptural mastery, creating a uniquely functional piece of art that’s sure to be a conversation piece.

(Jacob & Co.)

The table is available to buy at a very exclusive price point of $300,000. Just when Godfather-loving watch aficionados thought they were out, Jacob & Co. are apparently pulling them back in.