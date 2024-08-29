Jacob & Co. ‘Oil Pump’ Watch Features Intricate Oil Derrick Animation

The six-figure timepiece’s wild centerpiece is an eye-popping animated oil derrick.

(Jacob & Co.)

Five years after its initial release, Jacob & Co. has unveiled a revamped version of its monumentally eye-catching Oil Pump watch. This horological marvel, known for its intricate automaton depicting a working oil derrick, has been upgraded with cutting-edge enhancements that further elevate its functionality and design.

The Oil Pump watch still showcases the bobbing motion of the oil derrick, now activated by a pusher at the 1:30 position. This mesmerizing animation lasts for 35 seconds, bringing the watch to life on demand. The new Oil Pump is powered by the exclusive Jacob & Co. Manual-Winding JCAM53 caliber, boasting 450 components. It features a single-axis flying tourbillon, completing a full revolution in 60 seconds, allowing for a more compact and wearable design. Check out the Oil Pump in action in the video here:

The redesigned case has been reduced to 44mm in diameter and 18mm in height, making it more comfortable on the wrist while maintaining its over-the-top presence. The use of 18K rose gold and sapphire, along with a unique domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment, highlights the luxurious craftsmanship associated with Jacob & Co.

Every detail on the dial has been meticulously crafted and hand-finished, transforming the oil extraction scene into a work of art. The hour and minute indicators are elegantly displayed with Roman numerals, surrounded by rose gold-plated derricks, barrels, and pipelines. The watch’s black alligator leather trap features 18K rose gold and a titanium buckle.

(Jacob & Co.)

The watch’s 72-hour power reserve is creatively displayed through a pressure gauge motif. The Oil Pump’s story is evident in every aspect, from the winding and time-setting via two bows on the case back to the sophisticated Incabloc shock protection system. With a water resistance of 30 meters, this timepiece is nearly as durable as it is head-turning.

Limited to just 88 pieces, the new Oil Pump exemplifies Jacob & Co.’s commitment to horological innovation, along with exorbitantly priced statement pieces (this one will set you back $288,000.) By modernizing the form while preserving the essence of the original, Jacob & Co. continues its effort to lead the category of automaton watches by blending tradition with the future.