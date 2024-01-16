Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra-Thin Power Reserve Watch Features Upgraded Dial & Movement

Thin is in.

Elegant timekeeping is at the core of the Jaeger-LeCoultre aesthetic, as is painstaking attention to detail, be it a $1.5 million luxury timepiece or a watch that pushes the boundaries of how thin a timepiece can possibly get.

The new Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Power Reserve delivers refined style in a streamlined offering suitable for the most luxurious occasions, which improves upon a modern classic in subtle, welcome ways.

Its watch lugs are slimmer and more elongated, its sub-dials are larger in proportion and the (new) midnight blue sunray dial features a rich gradient, but its inner workings turn it into a timekeeping marvel.

Chalk it up to the fact that Jaeger-LeCoultre handles a timepiece from A-to-Z, including creation, development and production of an upgraded in-house watch movement.

The luxury watchmaker pumped up its power reserve and Calibre 938 movement, increasing the power reserve to 70 hours from 43 hours without increasing the (very minimal) 4.9mm movement thickness or the size of the 39mm case.

How did Jaeger-LeCoultre hit that delicate mark? By using some components in silicone and redesigning its mainspring barrel, with other cues taken from its Calibre 481 movement.

The delicate “pursuit of timekeeping precision” is never far out of reach as Jaeger-LeCoultre aims for a “sophisticated aesthetic,” the watchmaker said.

Between the small seconds, date and power reserve indicators, the Swiss horologist said the updated Master Ultra-Thin allows the wearer to “witness to the complexity of the calibre and the technical savoir-faire of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s watchmakers.”

With gold indices to complement its 18-karat gold case, along with a beautiful alligator leather strap in rich blue, it’s a refined dress watch of the highest order (with the inner specs to match).

The latest addition the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra-Thin Collection can be yours for a splurge-worthy $21,000.