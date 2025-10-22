Jake Gyllenhaal Climbs To ‘New Heights’ In Latest Prada Linea Rossa Eyewear Campaign

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is the face of the new Prada Linea Rossa eyewear campaign, “New Heights.”The Road House star continues his association with the Prada Linea Rossa line by venturing into high-altitude, icy terrain for the new visuals, following his previous work with the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli sailing team.

Photographer Rory van Milligen captured the campaign, which evokes the stark beauty of the Arctic. Gyllenhaal is shown navigating the rugged, icy landscapes, with each scene aiming to illustrate the fortitude that aligns with the performance ethos of Prada Linea Rossa eyewear.

Gyllenhaal commented on the collaboration in a statement shared by the brand: “This campaign centers on pushing ourselves to the limits, and I always love exploring new territories with Prada. I feel this same spirit in the collection’s inclination towards unexplored horizons.”

The new eyewear collection, aimed at travelers in high-pressure or low-visibility conditions, comprises five distinct designs that include both sun and optical frames. The collection marries contemporary style with advanced performance features.

Styles range from ski mask-inspired designs to aerodynamic wraparound frames engineered to improve airflow and resist fogging. An oversized, everyday look completes the offering, blending modern proportions with wearability. Check out a first look at the latest Prada eyewear styles above.