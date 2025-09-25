Jake Paul Flaunts $5 Million ‘Emerald Billionaire III’ Watch At Miami Press Conference Hyping Gervonta Davis Fight

The YouTuber-turned-boxer made a flashy statement with a one-of-a-kind emerald-studded timepiece.

How’s this for a knockout timepiece: Jake Paul flexed a $5 million Jacob & Co. Emerald Billionaire III watch at the press conference promoting his controversial Netflix fight with Gervonta Davis.

The emerald-studded watch is a gaudy tour de force of horology and jewelry. It’s a “pièce unique,” meaning it’s a one-of-a-kind creation that won’t be duplicated. The Emerald Billionaire III is powered by an exclusive Jacob & Co. skeleton manual winding caliber, the JCAM39, featuring a tourbillon.

However, the true spectacle is its dazzling exterior. The 54 x 40mm case, crafted from 18K white gold, is a canvas for 714 emerald-cut emeralds, totaling an astounding 147 carats. The gems are meticulously set across the case frame, inner ring, bridges, and even the crown, creating an uninterrupted cascade of glittering green fire. The bracelet is also 18K white gold, fully paved with 504 of the emeralds.

The bold choice of wrist candy only served to add more curiosity to Paul’s strange matchup with Davis, which is scheduled for November 14 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, and will be streamed live on Netflix. The bout, which is being billed as a 10-round exhibition with a 195-pound catchweight, has drawn criticism from boxing fans and commentators due to the massive size difference between the two fighters.

Paul, who typically fights at around 200 pounds, will be facing Davis, a multiple-weight world champion who campaigns at a far lighter 135 pounds. Paul, at 6-1, also notably towered over Davis, 5-5 ½, at the press conference. The fight was moved to Miami after a standoff with the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, which raised concerns over fighter safety.

But the fight rules, as announced September 23 by Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian, reveal few accommodations for the size difference between the fighters. The bout will be contested at a maximum of 195 pounds, knockouts will be allowed, official judges will score the fight, and 12-ounce gloves will be used.

Andy Foster, executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, told USA Today that Paul’s latest stunt fight does not exactly sound like an exhibition match. “It’s not great,” he said, and of the weight discrepancy between the two boxers, he added, “It’s concerning.”

Paul has a professional record of 9-1, including a decision victory in his Netflix fight against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, who was battling health problems and had retired from the ring nearly two decades before the bout. Davis is undefeated at 30-0, but his last fight, with Lamont Roach in March, was scored a majority draw. Davis retained his lightweight title belt, but many observers thought Roach deserved to win a narrow decision.

The Paul/Davis fight will not count toward either boxer’s professional record, but ringside judges will be present to determine a winner. In the meantime, Paul’s watch game has apparently already scored a victory for over-the-top wrist wear.