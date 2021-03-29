Jimmy Fallon's Wild NYC Penthouse Is for Sale—Here's a Look Inside

An eccentric luxury lair you've got to see to believe.
Author:
Publish date:
Jimmy Fallon Manhattan Triplex (9)

Late night TV host Jimmy Fallon is parting ways with his whimsical luxury penthouse located in Manhattan's posh Gramercy Park neighborhood. 

Jimmy Fallon Manhattan Triplex (3)

Dwell reports The Tonight Show host's sprawling custom triplex spans four units across the seventh, eight and ninth floors. 

Jimmy Fallon Manhattan Triplex (8)

Fallon originally purchased a one-bedroom apartment for $850,000 in 2002, then another two years later. After Fallon married movie producer Nancy Juvonen in 2007, the couple acquired the other two units. 

Jimmy Fallon Manhattan Triplex (6)

Now the impressive urban abode spans nearly 5,000 square feet. The first level alone features a foyer, spacious living room decorated with vintage wallpaper, an eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and bathrooms, a private office, and laundry room. 

Jimmy Fallon Manhattan Triplex (2)

A custom staircase connects the entry floor to the eighth, where residence's crown jewel is located. Nicknamed the "Saloon Room," the lounge features a full wet bar, stone-hearth gas fireplace, and refinished hardwoods dating back the late 19th century. Two more bedrooms and another bath offer guests convenient accommodations. 

Jimmy Fallon Manhattan Triplex (5)

Perched on the top floor are a second wet bar and gas fireplace, as well as a guest and master bedroom, two walk-in closets, an en-suite bath with a double vanity, a steam shower, soaking tub, and custom massage table. 

Jimmy Fallon Manhattan Triplex (7)

Tight corridors and "secret" passageways are found throughout the home. These and other playful features are largely attributed to Juvonen. 

Jimmy Fallon Manhattan Triplex (1)

Head to Sotheby's International Realty to learn more about the Fallon family's $15 million NYC home at 34 Gramercy Park East. 

No image description

lil-nas-x-satan-shoes
News

Lil Nas X's Nike 'Satan Shoes' Containing Actual Human Blood Ignite Demonic Debate

Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept Promo
Rides

Volkswagen's Electric ID Buzz Cargo Minibus to Arrive in America by 2023

Jimmy Fallon Manhattan Triplex Promo
Style

Jimmy Fallon's Wild NYC Penthouse Is for Sale—Here's a Look Inside

godzilla king kong
Entertainment

'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Box Office Sets Global Pandemic Record

Spring Colognes Promo
Style

Lighten Up Your Scent With These Refreshing Spring Colognes

2021 Jeep Jeepster Beach Concept Promo
Rides

The Jeepster Beach is a Summer-Ready Stunner

Kara Del Toro Promo
News

Model Kara Del Toro Drops Exclusive 10-Photo NFT With Stunning Instagram Post

ngannou-miocic-ufc260-getty-images
Sports

Francis Ngannou Wins UFC Heavyweight Title With Brutal Stipe Miocic Knockout

2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder Promo
Rides

The Ford F-150 Police Responder Is a 120 MPH Hot Pursuit Pickup