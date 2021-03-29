Jimmy Fallon's Wild NYC Penthouse Is for Sale—Here's a Look Inside
Late night TV host Jimmy Fallon is parting ways with his whimsical luxury penthouse located in Manhattan's posh Gramercy Park neighborhood.
Dwell reports The Tonight Show host's sprawling custom triplex spans four units across the seventh, eight and ninth floors.
Fallon originally purchased a one-bedroom apartment for $850,000 in 2002, then another two years later. After Fallon married movie producer Nancy Juvonen in 2007, the couple acquired the other two units.
Now the impressive urban abode spans nearly 5,000 square feet. The first level alone features a foyer, spacious living room decorated with vintage wallpaper, an eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and bathrooms, a private office, and laundry room.
A custom staircase connects the entry floor to the eighth, where residence's crown jewel is located. Nicknamed the "Saloon Room," the lounge features a full wet bar, stone-hearth gas fireplace, and refinished hardwoods dating back the late 19th century. Two more bedrooms and another bath offer guests convenient accommodations.
Perched on the top floor are a second wet bar and gas fireplace, as well as a guest and master bedroom, two walk-in closets, an en-suite bath with a double vanity, a steam shower, soaking tub, and custom massage table.
Tight corridors and "secret" passageways are found throughout the home. These and other playful features are largely attributed to Juvonen.
Head to Sotheby's International Realty to learn more about the Fallon family's $15 million NYC home at 34 Gramercy Park East.