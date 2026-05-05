Jonah Hill’s Stunning Former NYC Loft Hits Market For $12.35 Million

The four-bedroom pre-war apartment in NoHo features barrel-vaulted ceilings and a bespoke turnkey interior.

(Getty Images/Venjhamin Reyes | Vesta Home)

A historic downtown Manhattan loft once owned by actor and director Jonah Hill has returned to the market with a fresh $12.35 million price tag and a massive interior reimagining by luxury design firm Vesta Home.

Located at 36 Bleecker Street within the prestigious Schumacher building, the four-bedroom pad represents a fusion of Gilded Age industrial architecture and contemporary high-end living. The property, originally built in 1885 as a lithographic printing plant, features quintessential downtown elements including 12-foot brick barrel-vaulted ceilings, wide-plank white oak floors, and oversized arched windows.

(Venjhamin Reyes | Vesta Home)

Vesta Home, a national luxury staging and design studio, was tasked with softening the industrial bones of the space to create a chic yet “turnkey” environment.

“The staging for 36 Bleecker, 5A was approached with a gallery-like sensibility, keeping the furnishings soft, neutral, and highly edited to showcase the dramatic vaulted ceilings,” said Melinda Wolrab, a designer at Vesta Home, in a statement announcing the sale. “The design draws from the layered character of NoHo expressed through a curated, textural approach that feels like a contemporary gallery within a vibrant, bustling neighborhood.”

(Venjhamin Reyes | Vesta Home)

To anchor the massive living areas, the design team utilized plush upholstery and geometric patterns. Wolrab integrated the apartment’s existing blackened steel beams with furniture featuring wrought iron legs, such as the firm’s signature Manila side tables. The kitchen is accented by chrome Corset counter stools, while the living room features a mix of Vesta’s hero pieces and bespoke vintage leather chairs.

The property is being offered as a fully furnished, turnkey residence. According to Vesta Home, this reflects a broader shift in the luxury real estate market. The firm reported a 90% year-over-year increase in buyers choosing to purchase staging furnishings directly, a trend driven by a desire for immediate move-in capabilities and professional curation.

(Venjhamin Reyes | Vesta Home)

Beyond the aesthetic updates, the designers focused on the apartment’s extensive custom built-ins and open shelving, using curated objects to provide a lived-in atmosphere. The result is a space that aims to maintain its historical soul while providing the modern comforts expected at a decidedly luxe $12 million price point in one of the city’s hottest neighborhoods.

(Venjhamin Reyes | Vesta Home)

The Schumacher is a boutique condominium building featuring 20 residences. Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, a fitness center, a library, and a landscaped rooftop garden. The apartment’s layout includes four bedrooms and a large open-concept kitchen that flows into the dining area, all illuminated by the building’s signature arched windows. The property is listed by Noble Black and Jesse Feldman of the Corcoran Group.

As for Hill, he recently directed and stars opposite Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz in the dark comedy Outcome, which launched on Apple TV last month. The Wolf of Wall Street star previously helmed Mid90s and the Netflix documentary Stutz, while his other recent onscreen roles include You People, Don’t Look Up, The Beach Bum and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.