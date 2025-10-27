Junya Watanabe Just Updated A Timeless Filson Jacket With A Wild New Design

The Japanese designer remixed Filson’s classic Lined Tin Cloth Cruiser Jacket with buffalo plaid flannel and corduroy.

(End Clothing)

It’s not all that common (Read: It’s highly uncommon) to see Filson designs headed down the runway at the likes of Paris Fashion Week. While rugged outdoor style remains all the rage, the new Junya Watanabe MAN x Filson Check Flannel Jacket did indeed make its debut at PFW, and it’s now available online in time for prime autumnal layering.

(End Clothing)

The Junya Watanabe MAN x Filson Collection, available online now at tastemaking retailer End Clothing, builds off plenty of classics in the Filson lineup, like its Mackinaw Wool Jacket, its burly lineup of field-ready hoodies and even a fresh spin on a Filson T-shirt. There are all the rugged hallmarks present found in the Filson Fall/Winter 2025 Collection itself, but with a modern take on texture and patchwork style.

(End Clothing)

The overall effect of pieces like the Junya Watanabe MAN x Filson Check Flannel Jacket is what retailer End Clothing rightfully calls an “outdoor assault on bespoke tailoring,” with design inspiration pulled by the legendary Japanese designer right from the Filson archives.

Across four decades in the style space, Watanabe has played with everything from field-ready apparel to more minimal and luxe, streetwear-esque looks, while this handsome new jacket takes prime advantage of Filson’s iconic red-and-black plaid, plus the legendary toughness of its waxed Tin Cloth fabrication.

(End Clothing)

Billed as a “hybrid reinterpretation of a workwear staple,” that means that the back bottom half and the elbow patches are done up in durable Filson plaid check fabric, while classic field coat detailing (namely, a corduroy collar) gives the jacket further character.

And while Filson gear is usually an investment in its own right, this designer collab takes things to another level entirely: The Junya Watanabe MAN x Filson Collection is led by this jacket, which clocks in at $1,479. Find the new, thoughtfully curated collection online now at End Clothing, and don’t sleep on the rest of the handsomely rugged, dependable Filson Fall/Winter 2025 Collection.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.