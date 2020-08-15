Dolce & Gabbana Unveil Crown-Topped 'K' Cologne

Dolce & Gabbana

Travel can be pretty complicated these days, but at least the latest cologne from Dolce & Gabbana is made to evoke a far-off region with intensity and passion. And if you consider yourself the king of your everyday life, this just might be the fragrance to buy.

With the launch of K by Dolce & Gabbana, the lauded luxury fashion house is both bringing the beauty and the rugged landscape of Tuscany to your grooming routine and celebrating the man who lives with intensity and chooses his own destiny. It’s even right there in the eye-catching crown top and logo, both refined touches we think a modern gentleman will appreciate.

D&G’s newest scent, made by perfumers Daphné Bugey and Nathalie Lorson, arrives just in time for fall and offers plenty of the right scent notes for the season ahead. It was inspired by the rolling hills and rugged landscape of Tuscany, all the better to add some adventure and flair to your daily grooming routine. It’s just the scent you need for occasions big and small (and yes, at home) in the season ahead.

Top notes of juniper and cardamom work in harmony with blood orange and lemon torchio for a seriously fresh, outdoor-inspired fragrance, while heart notes of pimento and geranium (among others) add their own innovative flair.

Cedarwood, vetiver and patchouli shine through subtly as base notes -- this is a refined, elegant fragrance for the modern man, and would pair well with early fall and late summer evenings in particular.

With a fragrance this well-made, though, it’s fair to say you should rely it as often as you please. It’s a reinterpretation of the original scent, all the better to add your own spin on your day-to-day, step-by-step grooming process. When you start your day off on the right foot by adding an exceptional new fragrance, there’s no telling where the day will take you.