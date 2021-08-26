August 27, 2021

K-Swiss & Rapper YG Collab For Disco Ball-Inspired Sneakers

Would you rock these sparkly kicks?
Last time we caught up with heritage sneaker brand K-Swiss, they were celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Matrix with a far-out sneaker collection.

Now the classic tennis shoemaker is pushing the stylistic envelope even further courtesy of an over-the-top new collab with rapper YG. 

Serving as the collection's creative director, YG drew inspiration from the classic K-Swiss ethos—incorporating the signature five-stripe design, three-piece toe and classic D-rings—with his own swaggy sensibilities for this "Disco" sneaker that features a glitzy, disco ball-inspired look.

"You gotta have confidence to wear 'em how I wear em...you gotta have swag...you gotta have sauce," YG said in a statement announcing the bold new kicks. 

Are you feeling them? This limited-edition K-Swiss x YG LX sneaker is available exclusively at footlocker.com beginning August 25th for $120.

