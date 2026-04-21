Kaia Gerber Stars In New Vuori Spring 2026 Campaign ‘For Kaia’

The performance lifestyle brand continues its gym-ready partnership with the rising actress and model.

(Vuori)

Athletic wear brand Vuori just launched its Spring 2026 campaign, “For Kaia,” featuring actress and model Kaia Gerber. The sporty campaign marks the latest chapter in an ongoing partnership, following the debut of her Vuori design collaboration last fall.

The Spring 2026 collection focuses on “intentional” selections of performance styles and iconic essentials. The edit features new silhouettes and signature fabrics, including the signature BlissBlend. Featured pieces include the AllTheForm Micro Bra, Sedona Classic Full Zip, and Sunday Track Jacket, all engineered to transition from high-intensity movement to recovery.

(Vuori)

“What I love most about Vuori starts with the fabric—it’s unbelievably soft, but it’s also how it makes you feel when you wear it,” Gerber said in a statement shared by the brand. “There’s an ease to it that lets you move through your day without overthinking what you have on. For me, getting dressed is about feeling comfortable and confident at the same time, and these pieces really live with you—from slower moments to more active ones.”

(Vuori)

Gerber, known for her roles in American Horror Story, Saturday Night, and the indie comedy Bottoms—as well as being the supermodel daughter of Cindy Crawford—has increasingly balanced her high-fashion roots with a burgeoning acting career. She recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale and is set to star in the upcoming psychological thriller Shell.

Vuori Founder and CEO Joe Kudla noted that the campaign aims to capture Gerber’s “natural point of view” in the gym-ready shoot. “Kaia has an incredible ability to make things feel effortless, yet intentional,” Kudla said. “With For Kaia, we wanted to highlight how she lives in the product, how she trains, and how Vuori fits seamlessly into all of it.”

Check out a first look at Gerber’s new Vuori campaign above.