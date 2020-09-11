Model Karmel Bortoleti Stuns in Bikini Shoot by Top Brazilian Photographer

This "celebration of women's beauty" is a sight to behold.

8 Gallery 8 Images

Brazilian fashion photographer and director Messi Schneider sought to capture a simple-but-sophisticated concept on his recent Miami shoot with rising model Karmel Bortoleti.

"It's a celebration of women’s beauty," he tells us. No abstract concepts, overly complicated themes, or pompous frills here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Schneider, who has shot top models Gisele Bundchen, Candice Swanepoel, Coco Rocha, Karolina Kurkova and Stella Maxwell, teamed up with local stylist Liandra Salles to curate looks that blend with the locale's tropical vibe. Bortoleti shines in Faena Bazaar by Curio bikinis, a Louis Vuitton scarf, and Joie de Viv diamonds.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"The neutral colors are minimal but powerful, with less prints. That leaves the focus on the shapes and textures we brought for a more contemporary approach to beachwear," Schneider added.

Both photographer and subject are true professionals. Bortoleti's career is on the uptick, having just graced the cover of Elléments Magazine.

As for Schneider, his work is highlighted on a follow-worthy Instagram feed featuring everything from fashion snaps to portraits of Brazilian MMA legends like Junior Dos Santos and the Gracie family. See a few choice selections below: