Kate Moss & Emily Ratajkowski Star In Gucci ‘Beauty and the Bag’ Campaign

Featuring the fashion icons covered in little more than luxury purses.

(Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Supermodels Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski are definitely getting the bag in a high-profile new Gucci campaign.

The fashion queens star in a stylish “Beauty and the Bag” shoot featuring a surrealist editorial celebrating the connection between a woman and her accessories, literally surrounding the stars with a sea of luxury purses.

Captured by the legendary photography duo Mert and Marcus, the campaign highlights two of the Italian fashion house’s newest silhouettes: the Borsetto and the Giglio. Both Moss and EmRata are depicted in a dreamlike state where the handbags appear to multiply.

BEAUTY AND THE BAG



A new campaign starring #KateMoss, directed by Bardia Zeinali, presents the #GucciBorsetto as an obsession that occupies the mind completely.



Discover more https://t.co/wJawo6Pmfa pic.twitter.com/BPn2r3DUtn — gucci (@gucci) March 23, 2026

Moss, a longtime face of the luxe brand, takes the lead for the Borsetto. The rectangular bag is showcased in various textures, including the signature GG Canvas, sleek black leather, and a rich brown suede.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski models the Giglio bag, which features a structured silhouette presented in a sophisticated palette of black and dark brown.

Moss has been a longtime friend of Gucci. Her first runway appearance for the brand was way back in 1995, when Tom Ford was creative director.

Just a few weeks ago, the New York Post reports that Moss hit the Gucci runway for the first time in 25 years — wearing a peekaboo thong dress. EmRata joined her at that same Milan Fashion Week show, her first catwalk for the brand, wearing a crystal-covered minidress.