Kate Moss & Emily Ratajkowski Star In Gucci ‘Beauty and the Bag’ Campaign
Featuring the fashion icons covered in little more than luxury purses.
Supermodels Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski are definitely getting the bag in a high-profile new Gucci campaign.
The fashion queens star in a stylish “Beauty and the Bag” shoot featuring a surrealist editorial celebrating the connection between a woman and her accessories, literally surrounding the stars with a sea of luxury purses.
Captured by the legendary photography duo Mert and Marcus, the campaign highlights two of the Italian fashion house’s newest silhouettes: the Borsetto and the Giglio. Both Moss and EmRata are depicted in a dreamlike state where the handbags appear to multiply.
Moss, a longtime face of the luxe brand, takes the lead for the Borsetto. The rectangular bag is showcased in various textures, including the signature GG Canvas, sleek black leather, and a rich brown suede.
Meanwhile, Ratajkowski models the Giglio bag, which features a structured silhouette presented in a sophisticated palette of black and dark brown.
Moss has been a longtime friend of Gucci. Her first runway appearance for the brand was way back in 1995, when Tom Ford was creative director.
Just a few weeks ago, the New York Post reports that Moss hit the Gucci runway for the first time in 25 years — wearing a peekaboo thong dress. EmRata joined her at that same Milan Fashion Week show, her first catwalk for the brand, wearing a crystal-covered minidress.