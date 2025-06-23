Kendall Jenner Models Tiny String Bikini In Poolside Photo Shoot

The stunning shoot was a partnership with Italian bikini brand Calzedonia.

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner is making a major splash on Instagram for Italian bikini specialist Calzedonia. The 29-year-old model and reality TV star posed in the brand’s tiny maroon bikini for her 287 million followers, eliciting gushing praise that included proclamations of love and likening her to a goddess.

Jenner uploaded several images that were widely shared and reposted by fan accounts. In one striking shot, she looks longingly in the distance while standing in front of a perfectly still pool, with the triangular top and string bottom appearing almost tailored to her supermodel physique. In another, Jenner stares down the camera while reposing lounge chair, while two other closeups offer the best views of the fit and her athletic abs flecked with water droplets.

Jenner has been generous in dropping bikini-clad IG heat as of late. The preceding post was another carousel featuring a a similarly tiny black bikini worn during secluded desert getaway. The almost artful images show the 818 Tequila founder sunbathing in the two-piece, except her entire head and face are obscured by a straw hat. In between are photos of surrounding cliff faces and a “strawberry” full moon, so named for the moon stage that coincides with the ripening of wild strawberries.

Fingers crossed that Jenner keeps the poolside updates coming all summer long.