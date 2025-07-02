Kim Kardashian Gets Wild For Roberto Cavalli X Skims Limited Edition Swimwear Collaboration

“To me, Kim is a modern Marilyn Monroe, she is the pop icon,” declared Roberto Cavalli creative director Fausto Puglisi.

(SKIMS/Nadia Lee Cohen)

Following Skims’ website-crashing collab with Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion shapewear brand is teaming up with another luxe Italian fashion label for an eye-popping capsule. Just as Skims reapplied D&G’s signature leopard print on a sexy yet accessible bodysuit last November, the Skims x Roberto Cavalli collection of swimwear, cover-ups and accessories are adorned with three classic Cavalli prints: Fagianella, Light Zebra, and Tiger Face.

(SKIMS/Nadia Lee Cohen)

The collection’s campaign, envisioned by photographer Nadia Lee Cohen, features its ultra-famous co-founder in a “cheeky retro fantasy.” The visuals showcase Kardashian navigating surreal, exaggerated everyday moments, dressed in standout pieces like her brand’s plunging one-piece in Tiger Face Print. Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, also makes an appearance in a more modest cover-up. In line with Skims’ “solutions for everyone” motto, the collection is available across an inclusive size range from XXS to 4X.

(SKIMS/Nadia Lee Cohen)

“Unveiling such a luxurious collection with Roberto Cavalli is incredibly exciting,” said Kardashian. “I’ve always admired the brand’s exotic prints and bold energy, and bringing that vision to life through Skims Swim allowed us to create something truly unexpected and elevated. We paired Cavalli’s most iconic prints with our signature swim silhouettes to deliver a sexy collection that empowers every body to own swim season, no matter where they vacation.”

(SKIMS/Nadia Lee Cohen)

Fausto Puglisi, creative director of Roberto Cavalli, added, “We’re thrilled to introduce the Roberto Cavalli and Skims collection to the world. Collaborating with Skims on this glamorous, bold collection of swimwear has been a remarkable experience. To me, Kim is a modern Marilyn Monroe, she is the pop icon, she inspires me so much. Our brands are iconic in their own distinct ways, and we’ve meticulously blended archival prints with modern, functional design to create a collection that embodies the essence of Italian luxury.”

The Roberto Cavalli x Skims collection is available online, in select Roberto Cavalli boutiques, and at top luxury retailers, including Printemps New York.