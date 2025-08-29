Kim Kardashian Models See-Through Skims Shapewear In New Photo Shoot
The “temptation” is real.
Even after seven years of work and securing a multibillion-dollar valuation $4 billion Skims valuation, Kim Kardashian is still happy to slip into her shapewear brand’s garments for the ‘gram. The reality star and entrepreneur posed in Skims’ new see-through Milky Sheer String Bikini, which comes emblazoned with the words “curious,” “feelings,” and “temptation” along the backside.
As Page Six notes, the cursive font in particular was interpreted as nostalgic by multiple commenters. One hoped for an Ed Hardy collaboration, apparently drawing a connection with the 2000s-era fashion label’s Ed Hardy logo and the “Curious” script, while another felt the style exuded “90s vibes.”
Kardashian’s latest pics come shortly after Skims Men’s unveiled a massive campaign featuring Post Malone in a new collection of underwear, tees, and camouflage heavyweight fleece loungewear. While shooting the campaign in Oakley, Utah— the same state where the 18-time Grammy nominee resides—he proclaimed a very real love of camo in a GQ interview.
“I love Realtree camouflage. I love camouflage in general. Some people are passionate about a lot of stuff, like some people build spaceships and stuff, and I just like camouflage and anything that is in that vein. Speaking of, I just did the underwear shot, and that underwear is gangster. It is so soft on my stuff. My special stuff. And they made me a special one-off robe that I’m obsessed with.”
The Skims Milky Sheer bikini and Skims Men’s Realtree camo collection are both available to purchase now.