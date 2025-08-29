Kim Kardashian Models See-Through Skims Shapewear In New Photo Shoot

The “temptation” is real.

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Even after seven years of work and securing a multibillion-dollar valuation $4 billion Skims valuation, Kim Kardashian is still happy to slip into her shapewear brand’s garments for the ‘gram. The reality star and entrepreneur posed in Skims’ new see-through Milky Sheer String Bikini, which comes emblazoned with the words “curious,” “feelings,” and “temptation” along the backside.

https://twitter.com/M4N_Geek/status/1961065445869695187

As Page Six notes, the cursive font in particular was interpreted as nostalgic by multiple commenters. One hoped for an Ed Hardy collaboration, apparently drawing a connection with the 2000s-era fashion label’s Ed Hardy logo and the “Curious” script, while another felt the style exuded “90s vibes.”

https://twitter.com/JennerItGirls/status/1961065559887684065

Kardashian’s latest pics come shortly after Skims Men’s unveiled a massive campaign featuring Post Malone in a new collection of underwear, tees, and camouflage heavyweight fleece loungewear. While shooting the campaign in Oakley, Utah— the same state where the 18-time Grammy nominee resides—he proclaimed a very real love of camo in a GQ interview.

“I love Realtree camouflage. I love camouflage in general. Some people are passionate about a lot of stuff, like some people build spaceships and stuff, and I just like camouflage and anything that is in that vein. Speaking of, I just did the underwear shot, and that underwear is gangster. It is so soft on my stuff. My special stuff. And they made me a special one-off robe that I’m obsessed with.”

The Skims Milky Sheer bikini and Skims Men’s Realtree camo collection are both available to purchase now.