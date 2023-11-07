KITH & New Balance Team Up For Limited Edition ‘Madison Square Garden’ Sneaker

A special fall sneaker collab celebrating the “World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Few places on Earth stack up to the pedigree and history of Madison Square Garden. In fact, the storied stadium’s “World’s Most Famous Arena” tagline is an apt moniker deserving of a fitting tribute. An iconic venue in an iconic city now meets a new icon in its own right via the latest KITH x New Balance sneaker collab.

(KITH)

KITH founder and design visionary Ronnie Fieg was tasked with putting a New Balance-centric, Madison Square Garden-focused spin on the New Balance Made in USA 990V6, and early results indicate a victory at the final buzzer.

(KITH)

KITH and New Balance teamed up earlier this year on a Frank Lloyd Wright set of sneakers, and New Balance has a penchant for producing some of the coolest sneaker collabs on the market in recent years. Add another one to that roster via two breezy, MSG-inspired sets of kicks.

(KITH)

Both pairs seem to nod to the vivid, vibrant atmosphere and colorways found within the halls of The Garden, be it the orange and blue of the New York Knicks or the icy blue and red tones of the New York Rangers.

(KITH)

Each pair features a KITH and MSG-branded sockliner, alongside New Balance heel and tongue branding. And befitting the iconic venue itself, each pair is delivered in a commemorative Madison Square Garden-branded box that’s display-worthy in its own right.

(KITH)

It can be hard to do justice to a legendary venue in a tasteful way, but Fieg and KITH once again have risen to the occasion.

A drawing was held late last week for these exclusive sneakers, which can now be found online at KITH (while supplies last), and at select KITH shops and international Web stores.