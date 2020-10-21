Kith Reimagines a Classic BMW and Debuts Biggest Streetwear Collection Yet

Kith

Kith, known for its modern and highly sought-after fashion collabs, just kicked it back to the 1980s with a more nostalgic partnership inspired by a personal anecdote. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, German automaker BMW is reimagined through the sartorial lens of Kith founder Ronnie Fieg.

Fieg’s love for BMW dates back to his childhood, reflecting on his grandfather’s prized 1989 E30 M3 and joyrides around Queens, New York. The designer looks back on these memories fondly, which ultimately inspired this landmark partnership and allowed for one of BMW’s most iconic models to become his creative canvas.

The first reveal of this multifaceted partnership was a complete rebuild of his personal E30 M3 in an impressive one-off creation. The car retains a majority of its original components, with modern updates underscored by the DNA of both brands.

Bespoke Kith for BMW roundel emblems adorn the hood, trunk, rims and steering wheel, while the Kith logo is transformed in a racy “motorsport” font to replace the typical M3 embellishment on the right side of the trunk.

The interior was entirely recrafted with the highest-grade leather sourced by BMW, and features an embossed Kith monogram pattern across the seats and door panels. Every detail was considered down to the screws.

To complement the vehicle, the partnership is rounded out with a 94-piece collection of co-branded threads and accessories, marking Kith’s largest offering to-date. The capsule speaks to the BMW aesthetic from 1989, interwoven with sport and Kith’s knack for modern luxury.

The retailer combined its staple silhouettes and custom-milled fabrics with BMW’s classic color palette and iconography across a range of knitwear, like color-blocked cardigans and intarsia sweaters, kimono blazers and retro nylon track suits.

The standout piece is a cherry red suede bomber with BMW’s “M stripes” splashed across the back, which speaks to its motorsport heritage.

The accessories were truly made for car lovers, with auto-centric items like custom valve caps, microfiber towels, license plate frames, and gear like headwear and driving gloves. You can even purchase a diecast replica of the 1989 E30 M3.

The Kith for BMW collection will be available starting October 23 at Kith retail locations, kith.com and a pop-up shop at 25 Kent Avenue in Brooklyn, and rumor has it the brands might have another surprise coming soon.