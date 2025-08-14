KSUBI Delves Into ‘NEO-NOSTALGIA’ With Fall 2025 Denim Campaign

The Japanese brand favored by Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Ana de Armas, Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox embraces both the present and the past.

(KSUBI)

Worlds collide in the latest style campaign from celebrity-favorite denim brand KSUBI, as the new KSUBI Fall 2025 Collection manages to embrace everything from upgraded blue jeans to sporty prep style with luxe patterns.

(KSUBI)

The buzzy Japanese label is already a bold imprint in the fashion world, with embellished and distressed designs in high-end fabrications that have been worn by the likes of Ana de Armas, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber.

(KSUBI)

Billboard even reports that since its 1999 founding, the edgy denim brand “has evolved to become one of the most in-demand denim brands in the world, specifically among musicians.” KSUBI even worked with Scott on a collection in 2017, boasting oversized, washed hoodies and distressed denim with a streetwear-inspired look and feel. That trend looks to continue with a slew of eye-catching new pieces in richly crafted fabrications.

(KSUBI)

The “NEO-NOSTALGIA” KSUBI Fall 2025 Collection features both the utterly classic (like a series of light wash denim trucker jackets) as well as the fashion-forward, namely patchwork jeans featuring varsity letter jacket-esque patchwork repairs.

(KSUBI)

A vintage-style cable knit sweater and an MA-1 bomber jacket deliver variety and sporty appeal for the in-the-know denim brand.

(KSUBI)

Of-the-moment barrel jeans, denim jackets and oversized flannel shirts and knitwear complement the collection’s flared jeans and Western aesthetic, while relaxed-fit tees in a deep acid wash (and sleek black colorway) seem destined to become part of Travis Scott’s onstage wardrobe. Meanwhile, the luxe $240 Van Winkle Manhattan Jeans were ripped right out of the turn of the century (and perhaps the onstage wardrobe of The Strokes’ famously fashionable Albert Hammond Jr.).

(KSUBI)

The collection also splices together varying shades and designs of denim, while boxy leather jackets echo current outerwear trends. Those craving a slimmer fit in their jeans would do well to look into the rock star-esque Chitch Jeans from KSUBI. A range of minimal, undersized sunglasses complement the KSUBI look, with prices for the newest game-changing denim collection from KSUBI starting at $99 for its expertly crafted cotton tees. Switching up your sense of fashion to step into fall starts from the ground up, at least in the world of KSUBI.