Kylie Jenner Strips Down For Latest Skims Underwear Campaign

Kim Kardashian’s sister slays in the latest collection from the billion-dollar shapewear brand.

(Skims)

Kylie Jenner has graciously taken time from attending red-carpet affairs with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and overseeing her nine-figure Kylie Cosmetics makeup brand to pose for Kim Kardashian‘s Skims. Her sister’s billion-dollar shapewear brand just launched its Everyday Cotton collection, featuring a new line of higher-end cotton bras and panties, among them the Triangle Bralette and Cocoa Heather Thong worn by Jenner in these snaps.

(Skims)

“I loved being part of the Everyday Cotton campaign,” Jenner said, per People. “Cotton is such an essential everyday fabric, and this collection really nails it. The bras and underwear are soft, super stretchy, and so comfortable. The fit is amazing—exactly what you’d expect from Skims.”

(Skims)

Customers will have to wait until the Everyday Cotton collection launches on February 17 to find out for themselves. In the meantime, the shapewear giant is helping Olympic fans celebrate Team USA with an especially patriotic collection of loungewear, intimates and a lineup of accessories.

(Skims)

“This collection celebrates the courage, determination, and excellence of these incredible athletes, inspiring us to all push further, dream bigger, and embrace who we are,” said Kardashian, the company’s co-founder and chief creative officer. “I’m proud that Skims can support and celebrate them as they go for the gold.”

(Skims)

Team USA has had a tremendous showing at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, where they’ve already collected several gold medals. Speed skater Jordan Stolz broke an Olympic record with his performance in the Men’s 1000m race; skiers Elizabeth Lemley and Breezy Johnson won the Women’s Moguls and Women’s Downhill contests, and the entire U.S. figure skating squad came out on top in the Team Event.

Given the success, it’d be smart to cop pieces from Skims’ Team USA collection now before they’re gone.