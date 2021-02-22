Lacoste Debuts Eco-Conscious 'Loop Polo' Shirt

The iconic crocodile polo is getting an eco-savvy makeover.
Author:
Publish date:
lacoste loop polo promo

Lacoste is going from crocs to eco-conscious with an environmentally sustainable twist on the brand's classic polo shirt. The new eco-friendly "Loop Polo" is made of 30% recycled cotton spun together with 70% virgin cotton.

The Loop Polo's unique "closed loop" process means no two polos are identical. They feature a distinctive speckled look in Heather Gray or Midnight Blue, maintaining the brand's signature “petit piqué” texture, two-button neckline, short sleeves, and tonal croc camouflage (made from recycled polyester) to ensure the polo's sporty spirit is still intact.

lacoste loop polo

Consuming less water but remaining faithful to the crocodile’s classic vibe, the Lacoste Loop Polo aims to kickstart an eco-savvy new era for the French brand, which recently joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s “Make Fashion Circular” program in December 2020. 

PH5403_4JV_269

Since 2009, the non-profit fashion association has helped style brands become greener, with a focus on how making and consuming clothes impacts the planet. 

The Lacoste Loop Polo retails for $135 and will be available starting February 22, 2021 in stores and online at Lacoste.com.

No image description

Vaio Z Promo
Gear

Sony Vaio Z Carbon Fiber Laptop Is World's Lightest With Intel H-Series Chip

Girard-Perregaux x Aston Martin Partnership Announcement_1_promo
Style

Aston Martin Partners With Luxury Watchmaker Girard-Perregaux For Limited-Edition Timepieces

Rocky Barnes Promo Split
Entertainment

How Model & Designer Rocky Barnes Became an Impossibly Cool Influencer

lacoste loop polo promo
Style

Lacoste Debuts Eco-Conscious 'Loop Polo' Shirt

Bugatti Chiron 4x4 Rafal Czaniecki Promo
Rides

This Bugatti Chiron 'Terracross 4x4' Is a Trail-Conquering Hypercar Concept

G-Shock GSTB100GC-1A Promo
Style

G-SHOCK Blings Out G-STEEL Watch Line With Gold-Accented GST-B100

henson-getty-wilkins-screengrab-1
Entertainment

Jim Henson's Insane 1960s Coffee Ads Featuring Murderous Muppets Go Viral

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake Promo
Rides

Carroll Shelby's Personal 1966 Cobra 427 'Super Snake' Is Headed to Auction

The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection (4)
Food & Drink

The Macallan Teams With Legendary Beatles Artist on New 1967 Scotch Whisky