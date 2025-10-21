Lamborghini X Orlebar Brown’s Menswear Collab Is Inspired By South Beach Swagger

The Miami-style line from the luxury brands gets inspiration from the Revuelto and Countach supercars.

(Orlebar Brown)

British resort wear brand Orlebar Brown and Italian luxury carmaker Lamborghini have revealed their newest collaborative collection. The new line draws inspiration from the raw power of the Lamborghini Revuelto hybrid supercar, the iconic design of the Countach, and the vibrant vibe of Miami Beach.

The beachy collection features shirts, shorts, swim shorts, and accessories crafted from premium materials including Italian linen and silk. The designs emphasize angular silhouettes and precision tailoring, reflecting Lamborghini’s engineering finesse with fine jacquard patterns and embroidery detailing.

(Orlebar Brown)

The tailoring mirrors the aesthetic that Orlebar Brown, founded in 2007, is known for, resort menswear style with its classic “shorts you can swim in,” recognizable by their signature hallmark side-fasteners. The brand’s swim shorts are made from recycled plastic and come with a five-year guarantee.

(Orlebar Brown)

The line’s color palette is a bold nod to South Beach style, incorporating custom shades directly from Lamborghini’s archives. These vibrant hues—including bright Blu Cepheus and Verde Selvans—are filtered through the optimistic, sun-drenched lens of Miami Beach and balanced by classic colors like Blu Okeanus and Bianco.

“Lamborghini has always represented more than just cars. They are dream machines—expressions of individuality, disruption, and unfiltered joy,” said Adam Brown, Founder of Orlebar Brown, in a statement shared by the brand. “We wanted to capture that feeling — of a perfect Miami morning, engine purring, shirt open to the breeze, sun hitting metal and water at the same time. This collection is a love letter to that mood.”

(Orlebar Brown)

Key items in the collection include swim shorts with daring hexagonal prints in bright blue and green, silk resort shirts, a matching toweling jacquard short and shirt set, rashguards, and a newly designed set of beach bags and towels. The Orlebar Brown and Automobili Lamborghini collection is available now in Orlebar Brown and Automobili Lamborghini stores and online globally.