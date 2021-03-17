Longines' New DolceVita Is an Elegantly Retro Dress Watch Upgrade

Longines

If there’s a watch brand that knows a thing or two (or plenty) about its history, and uses that history to its very stylish advantage, it’s Longines. From Army-inspired 1930s watches to the latest and greatest Longines watch to hit the market, the very refined and sharp-looking Longines DolceVita, we’re talking wearable heritage pieces designed to be worn for years.

The Longines DolceVita looks back to the Roaring '20s (perhaps a sign of things to come in this century) for this next-level dress watch, one that bears a passing resemblance to the equally iconic Cartier Tank timepiece. But as with all things Longines, this watch stands on its own, and it’s going to stand out quite handsomely on your wrist alongside a well-tailored spring or summer suit.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Longines

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Longines DolceVita references the Art Deco design tradition, with luxurious geometric and angular design and clean lines. It’s a sharp look for a dress watch, one that also mimics decades past with a 28mm diameter case. The resulting sectorized crosshair dial is supremely cool and seriously unique.

For precise timekeeping, Longines used its ETA A20.L01-based Caliber L592 movement, and the option to pick it up on a brown, black or blue alligator leather strap only gives you more freedom in terms of style and versatility.

Price-wise, it clocks in at just a shade under $1,800. If we had to guess, we’d say that’s more than worth it for all the dressy wear you’re going to get it out of it this spring, summer and beyond.