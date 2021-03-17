Longines' New DolceVita Is an Elegantly Retro Dress Watch Upgrade

This square-faced stunner is the perfect accessory for a well-tailored spring or summer suit.
Author:
Publish date:
Longines Dolce Vita (1)

If there’s a watch brand that knows a thing or two (or plenty) about its history, and uses that history to its very stylish advantage, it’s Longines. From Army-inspired 1930s watches to the latest and greatest Longines watch to hit the market, the very refined and sharp-looking Longines DolceVita, we’re talking wearable heritage pieces designed to be worn for years.

The Longines DolceVita looks back to the Roaring '20s (perhaps a sign of things to come in this century) for this next-level dress watch, one that bears a passing resemblance to the equally iconic Cartier Tank timepiece. But as with all things Longines, this watch stands on its own, and it’s going to stand out quite handsomely on your wrist alongside a well-tailored spring or summer suit.

Longines Dolce Vita (2)

The Longines DolceVita references the Art Deco design tradition, with luxurious geometric and angular design and clean lines. It’s a sharp look for a dress watch, one that also mimics decades past with a 28mm diameter case. The resulting sectorized crosshair dial is supremely cool and seriously unique.

For precise timekeeping, Longines used its ETA A20.L01-based Caliber L592 movement, and the option to pick it up on a brown, black or blue alligator leather strap only gives you more freedom in terms of style and versatility. 

Price-wise, it clocks in at just a shade under $1,800. If we had to guess, we’d say that’s more than worth it for all the dressy wear you’re going to get it out of it this spring, summer and beyond. 

No image description

tom-cruise-lodge-1
Travel

Tom Cruise Is Selling His $40 million, 320-Acre Colorado Ranch—Take a Look Inside

Longines Dolce Vita Promo
Style

Longines' New DolceVita Is an Elegantly Retro Dress Watch Upgrade

Alpha Wolf (3)
Rides

The Alpha Wolf Electric Pickup Packs ‘90s Nostalgia Into An Affordable Package

ted-lasso-apple-plus
Entertainment

Jason Sudeikis On How 'Ted Lasso' Is Based On His High School Basketball Coach

Screen Shot 2021-03-11 at 3.40.55 PM
Style

eBay Spotlights Guaranteed Authentic Luxury Watches With New @eBaywatches Instagram

Cask Finished Irish Whiskies Split Promo
Food & Drink

The Best Cask-Finished Irish Whiskies

elon-musk-promo-GettyImages-1229893671
News

Elon Musk and Tesla CFO Change Official Job Titles to 'Technoking' and 'Master of Coin'

persol blue sunglasses promo
Style

Persol Debuts New Blue Version of 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' Sunglasses

Jasmine Sanders Promo
News

Jasmine Sanders Announces 2021 SI Swim Return With Bikini Instagram