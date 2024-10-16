Louis Vuitton Elevates Alpine Style With Men’s Ski Collection By Pharrell Williams

For luxurious looks on and off the slopes.

Oct 16, 2024
(Louis Vuitton)

Performance tends to trump style points on the slopes in frigid conditions, but the latest Louis Vuitton Ski Collection puts forth the notion that the two can race side-by-side seamlessly. The famed fashion house notes that “skiing is a mode of life,” as the luxe fashion label’s Men’s Creative Director and cultural icon Pharrell Williams puts his own twist on après-ski style.

(Louis Vuitton)

Both the iconic brand and the music-turned-style mogul have plenty of pedigree to lean on: The duo just revamped the show-stopping Louis Vuitton “Millionaire Sunglasses,” and publications like GQ note that Pharrell’s runway shows keep growing in scope and quality. Pharrell also lately put his own spin on the classic Louis Vuitton Bed Trunk.

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton has also recently dabbled in architecture-inspired luxury watches, and the new Men’s Ski Collection (formally launching on October 18th) sits at the intersection of functionality and ultra-premium fashion. The fashion house notes that the offering represents a “fully authentic skiwear proposition created for the slopes and beyond.”

(Louis Vuitton)

The offering leans on sustainable materials and draws on classic skiwear performance attributes, like waterproof and windproof technology, plus useful details like underarm ventilations zips, ski pass holders and inside goggle pockets. Fabrications draw on  recycled polyamide and polyester in ski suits and shells, the brand notes, while a Damoflage Snow motif dots the collection in terms of eye-catching pattern.

(Louis Vuitton)

Canvas bags, “blizzard” boots with a sock-like lining and a series of après-ski ankle boots in soft shearling round out the collection’s elegant and distinctive footwear and accessory selections. A fleece tracksuit complements the performance-minded nature of a series of puffer jackets and parkas, each with a proper blend of innovative materials and luxe detailing.

(Louis Vuitton)

The collection, as the company notes, is well-suited for those who value ” the excellence of their sport and the wardrobe that frames it.” Elegant lines, the instantly recognizable intersecting “LV” logo and a blend of sporty materials and ultra-warm, ski lodge-ready fabrics dot the collection’s versatile offering. Style on and off the slopes (especially in the hands of Pharrell Williams) has never looked so cool.

