Louis Vuitton Revives Classic Eighties-Era ‘Monterey’ Watch

A modern toast to Louis Vuitton’s first-ever wristwatch.

(Louis Vuitton)

Exclusivity isn’t solely reserved for Louis Vuitton menswear under the guidance of Creative Director Pharrell Williams, nor is it only the purview of Louis Vuitton accessories: The famed French maison is introducing a revamped version of the Louis Vuitton Monterey, a 1980s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it classic.

(Louis Vuitton)

First introduced in 1988 and designed by architect Gae Aulenti, the original versions of LV wristwatches (dubbed the LV I and LV II) are now billed as “cult phenomena and collector favorites,” with a version of the LV II even making an appearance on the wrist of style luminary Tyler, the Creator in 2023. The retooled Louis Vuitton Monterey might prove even more exclusive, limited to just 188 pieces and now arriving in a crisp, elegant 39mm yellow-gold pebble shaped case.

(Louis Vuitton)

The refined, tasteful watch “offers a modern reinterpretation of an icon rooted in heritage,” the company said, this time using a new graphic design and a minimal Grand Feu enamel dial. The overall effect feels pleasingly retro, as if a pocket watch was turned into a wristwatch, yet with a splash of 1980s flair. Railway-track markings even dot the dial, a nod to the past that still feels playful.

(Louis Vuitton)

The covetable watch features Louis Vuitton’s Clous de Paris crown at 12-o’clock, and the entire endeavor marks both an homage to the past and a vision for the future, said Louis Vuitton Artistic Director Matthieu Hegi. He noted that”reinterpreting a creation means respecting its design and spirit,” adding that the maison worked to “maintain the same graphic codes, but strive for a more modern and elevated feel.”

(Louis Vuitton)

Consider that mission accomplished in intricate fashion, complete with modern precision by way of its in-house LFTMA01.02 automatic caliber movement. Not to be overlooked is the fact that its dial was fired across 20 hours, which the maison calls “an enduring testament to watchmaking savoir-faire.” Curiously enough, Tyler, the Creator’s assistance in reviving the LV II Watch has led to an explosion on the secondary market for the 1980s OG timepiece: Certain models of the LV II now go for nearly $9,000 on resale sites like Chrono24.

(Louis Vuitton)

Every bit as intricate and high-quality as enviable Louis Vuitton accessories and runway pieces, the newly retooled Louis Vuitton Monterey marks a new era for the venerable maison, perhaps nodding to future entries in the horology category. For now, contact a Louis Vuitton Client Advisor for more information on the Louis Vuitton Monterey. or else keep your eyes on the secondary market in the months and years ahead.