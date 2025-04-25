Louis Vuitton Sets Sail From Paris To Miami With Nautical-Inspired Menswear Collection

Pharrell Williams unveils a yacht-ready menswear line that draws from elegant cruise liners and the buzz of Miami Beach.

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton, under the creative direction of musical hitmaker-turned-fashion magnate Pharrell Williams, has unveiled its Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Pre-Collection, charting a stylish course from the elegance of transatlantic cruise liners to the vibrant shores of Miami Beach. The collection, presented as a cross-continental voyage, draws inspiration from the golden age of ship travel and the iconic glamour of Miami’s resort scene, reimagining classic dandy dressing for modern menswear aficionados.

The collection is envisioned in two distinct parts, reflecting the journey’s dual destinations. The “transit wardrobe” evokes the sophisticated dress codes of cruise liners, featuring tailored silhouettes and refined sportswear bathed in sunset hues and the shimmering reflections of the sea. Plush materials reminiscent of ship interiors and subtle naval iconography define this initial chapter. Upon “arrival” in Miami, the collection transitions to embrace the city’s relaxed beach and pool culture. Pastel palettes and the blurring lines between day and loungewear characterize this segment, with signature resort elements elevated through Louis Vuitton’s signature savoir-faire.

(Louis Vuitton)

The collection’s emblematic motif, the Monogram Regatta print, showcases tiny boats on nylon windbreakers and chambray shorts. Naval influences are also seen in collarless sailing jackets and the stripes adorning shirts and knitwear. Formal tailoring takes on a relaxed yet refined air, with revitalized Jazz Age three-piece suits featuring expanded volumes and shawl collars adapted for both evening and daytime wear.

(Louis Vuitton)

Innovative material treatments include moiré effects contemporized as jacquard on outerwear and denim, while a sporty driving jacket is rendered in elegant fine wool. The iconic Monogram appears in multifaceted forms, from embossed leather to crystal embellishments. Art nouveau accents add a touch of vintage charm to graphics and emblems.

(Louis Vuitton)

Miami’s grand hotel ambiance informs the “arrival” wardrobe, with lounge and pool attire elevated for daywear in the city’s signature pastel shades. A sage shawl-collared coat in French terry toweling, adorned with a jacquard hotel back emblem, exemplifies this approach. Bowling sets in vibrant silks and suits featuring contrasting Monogram Glow motifs further capture the resort spirit. Oversized striped shirts and Breton-striped polos in tonal Monogram jacquard add playful yet luxurious touches.

(Louis Vuitton)

Raffia, a material synonymous with the beach, is transformed into collarless jackets and detailing on denim sets. Leather goods echo the cruise liner and hotel environments, featuring aged tan VVT sfumato trims. The Monogram Heritage motif evolves with naval-inspired canvas bags adorned with hotel key charms. The Damier Denim 3D pattern appears in sun-bleached indigo across various bag styles.

Accessories include sailor berets with rope trims, pearl-buttoned denim baseball caps, and knitted items like terry towel socks. Sunglasses range from sophisticated ultra-light structures to nautical-inspired oval silhouettes, while footwear spans elegant loafers with distorted metal logos to amplified Runaway Maxi sneakers. Raffia detailing appears on mules and loafers, and the LV Footprint football boot receives a faded suede update.

The collection also introduces the super soft LV Traveller slipper, inspired by luxury hotel offerings. With this latest LV collection, Williams continues to weave a breezy style narrative that transcends geographical boundaries, uniting the Louis Vuitton’s global fan base from the Parisian ateliers to the sun-drenched streets of Miami.