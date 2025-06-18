Louis Vuitton Unveils Pharrell Williams’ Latest Luxury Sneaker — The LV Buttersoft

Streetwear-inspired Louis Vuitton kicks that come in 24 colors.

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton just launched the LV Buttersoft Sneaker, an upscale offering designed by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams that are available in an array of candy-coated colors. The sneaker, which debuted as part of the Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Collection, aims to bridge the gap between 2000s-era streetwear aesthetics and classic dandyism, a recurring theme in Williams’ designs for the luxury fashion house.

The LV Buttersoft is named for its exceptionally soft, “buttery” leather construction, highlighting Louis Vuitton’s commitment to high-quality materials and fine craftsmanship. The sneaker is available in 24 different variations, offering an impressive range of colors from deep tones to light pastels, including models featuring the iconic Louis Vuitton Monogram. Each pair is distinguished by an LV logo on the side and a unique “Phriendship” silhouette of Pharrell Williams’ face on the tongue.

(Louis Vuitton)

LV Ambassador Callum Turner—who happens to be engaged to Dua Lipa—fronts the accompanying social campaign, with portraits and videos designed to blend the British actor’s presence with the sneaker’s distinctively luxe appeal.

(Louis Vuitton)

Crafted by Italian artisans, the sneaker is designed for comfort, combining the feel of a running shoe with the refined quality of a formal shoe. Its soft leather upper sits atop a rubber sole carved with the Damier pattern’s “grain de riz” texture. Details inspired by Louis Vuitton’s leather goods, such as “enchape” patches and hand-painted “new bruni” edges on some variations, further underscore its luxurious construction.

The throwback streetwear design—which was likened to a super-luxe take on the classic Nike Cortez by the footwear aficionados at High Snobiety— ncludes an “enchape” detail on the back of the shoe features a hidden, embossed lobster motif. This element is a personal reference to shared memories between Williams and designer Nigo, with whom he co-created the Fall-Winter 2025 Men’s Collection.

(Louis Vuitton)

The LV Buttersoft Sneaker is available on louisvuitton.com and the LV App now for a decidedly exclusive pricing of between $1,150 and $1,400 per pair, ahead of its official in-store launch on July 10.