Luminox and Bear Grylls Team For Rugged New Survival Master and Sea Series Watches

You'll "Never Give Up" with these indestructible survival watches.

Luminox

Luminox just dropped their new Bear Grylls Survival Master Series and Bear Grylls Survival Sea Series timepieces as well as a clever companion device.

The rugged watches come in two new colorways -- the Bear Grylls Survival Master Series will sport a yellow chronograph dial for even greater visibility in any light and the Bear Grylls Survival Sea Series comes with an orange strap, and Grylls' motto, "Never Give Up" is inscribed on the case back.

Luminox

After all, former British special forces operator Grylls is the face of adventure. His post-military career has been spent traversing some of the toughest environments in the world virtually unscathed thanks to his masterful survival skills, which have been showcased on hit TV series like Worst Case Scenario and Running Wild with Bear Grylls.

SEA Luminox

These watches can pretty much handle anything you throw their way since Bear Grylls can too. Luminox’s own slogan is "Every Second Counts," which harmonizes beautifully with "Never Give Up."

Naturally, Grylls played a role in designing these watches to make sure they were ideal wilderness companions.

Luminox

Luminox has enhanced the utility of these timepieces with the Bear Grylls-approved Light Capsule flashlight, which easily attaches to the Master and Sea wristbands, or any 24mm band.

Sold separately, Light Capsules are small but powerful, with 60LM of luminosity, a light range of 10 meters, a two-year warranty and the battery is included.

MASTER Luminox

Below, a few details and specs about the watches from Luminox:

The Sea series is water-resistant up to 200 meters (656 feet).

Watch cases are constructed from durable yet lightweight Carbonox because that's the combo required when facing extreme conditions.

Sea series timepieces sport uni-directional turning bezels and have dive zone count-up markings, highlighted in the same bright orange as the band.

They also have screw-down crowns with a grippy orange crown ring.

The bezel, minute and second hands are orange as well since that's one of the most visible colors underwater.

Master Series watches are water-resistant up to 300 meters (985 feet). They come in slightly larger 45mm cases -- the Sea's case is 42mm.

Luminox

Additional features on both watches include stainless steel pushers for chronograph control and an anti-reflective coating. The Master Series watches also come with black rubber straps and a detachable compass already attached to the strap.

The Bear Grylls Survival Master series is $975. The Survival Sea retails for $495. The Bear Grylls Light Capsule flashlight sells separately for $35. Get yours now at www.luminox.com.