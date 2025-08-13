Luminox Debuts Pacific Diver Stealth Series

The Swiss-made watchmaker drops rugged dive watches with CARBONOX bezels in blue, green and red.

(Luminox)

Luminox, perhaps best known as the official timepiece of the Navy SEALs, has unveiled the brand’s most rugged Pacific Diver collection yet, the Pacific Diver Stealth Series. The new series combines the Swiss-made watchmaker’s reputation for durability and function with a stealth-driven aesthetic, offering a trio of watches in blue, green and red.

(Luminox)

These timepieces are built for demanding environments, boasting a 200-meter water resistance rating. Each 44mm watch features a uni-directional rotating bezel made from CARBONOX, a signature carbon compound material known for its lightweight and tough properties. The bezel is fitted with a protected colored light tube at the 12 o’clock position and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating to ensure clear visibility in all conditions.

(Luminox)

The Pacific Diver Stealth Series utilizes Luminox’s renowned “Always Visible” self-powered illumination technology, which provides a constant glow for up to 25 years without requiring an external light source. Powering the watch is a Swiss quartz Ronda 515 movement with a battery life of approximately 50 months.

(Luminox)

The case is constructed from 316L stainless steel, with a matching screw-in case back and a protected screw-in crown, further enhancing the watch’s water resistance and overall robustness. The watches have a height of 12mm and a weight of 105 grams with a rubber strap. The included black cut-to-fit rubber strap is 24mm wide and features a 316L stainless steel Luminox signature buckle. A stainless steel bracelet option is also available.

The new Pacific Diver Stealth Series is now available for purchase, retailing for $795 each.