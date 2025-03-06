Luminox Gets Rugged With Navy SEAL-Inspired ‘I Got Your 6’ Carbonox Adventure Watch

(Luminox)

Luminox—the famously rugged American-born, Swiss-made watchmaker—just announced the blacked-out Navy SEAL Foundation 3600 Series “I Got Your 6” limited edition timepiece, the brand’s first new release of 2025.

Inspired by the special forces motto, “I Got Your 6” (military shorthand for “I got your back”) just 1,006 models are available worldwide. “This watch reflects the essence of unbreakable brotherhood, loyalty, support, and readiness the Foundation provides to face any challenge,” Luminox said in a launch statement. Utilizing Luminox’s signature carbon fiber-based Carbonox material, the brawny 46mm case and uni-directional bezel construction shields a Swiss-made quartz movement and provides 200-meter water resistance. Luminox further details the watch’s specs below:

Originating from fighter pilot terminology, “I GOT YOUR 6” refers to the position directly behind someone. In military units worldwide, this mantra embodies camaraderie and unwavering support. The “I G Y 6” inscription on the dial between 6 and 9 o’clock, glows brilliantly in dark or low-light environments when charged, thanks to Super-LumiNova technology and pays tribute to the incredible work of the Navy SEAL Foundation. This is in addition to the ice blue and yellow vertically positioned Luminox Light Technology tubes used at each hour around the dial, providing readability in complete darkness.

(Luminox)

“The ‘I Got Your 6’ mantra resonates deeply with us at Luminox and the values of the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF): strength, resilience and community. This watch is not just a tool, but a tribute to their dedication and support for the Naval Special Warfare Community,” said Luminox Group Product Director Pierrick Marcoux.

(Luminox)

The decidedly mil-spec timepiece is aimed at outdoor adventure seekers and is built to weather the most extreme conditions. The watch boasts an anti-reflective sapphire crystal featuring a cyclops lens at 3 o’clock, a protected screw-in crown, and a black rubber strap with IP black Carbonox buckle. The Navy SEAL Foundation 3600 Series “I Got Your 6” limited edition is available now for $725.