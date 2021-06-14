Luminox Launches Pacific Diver Watches Just in Time For Father's Day

Presented by Luminox

Luminox has updated its best-selling SEA collection with two colorful new Pacific Diver watches—the Red Sunburst Dial Pacific Diver 3135 and the Green Sunburst Dial Pacific Diver 3137—celebrating the brand's deep connection with the Pacific Ocean just in time for Father's Day.

Luminox was founded in 1989 in San Rafael, California, and is inextricably linked to the Pacific Coast. Launched with the goal of designing, engineering, and creating watches worthy of the toughest people on the planet — the Coronado-based Navy SEALs, members of the military, law enforcement, first responders, and adventurers of all kinds — the result has been Luminox's rugged legacy of quality, durability, and dependability.

Red Sunburst Dial Pacific Diver 3135 Luminox

Since the Pacific is the mightiest ocean on Earth and the largest playground for divers, surfers, and explorers of all kinds, the Red Sunburst Dial Pacific Diver 3135 and the Green Sunburst Dial Pacific Diver 3137 are artfully constructed to be Luminox-level tough, with 44mm stainless steel cases and uni-directional bezels made from the innovative, lightweight carbon compound CARBONOX™.

Green Sunburst Dial Pacific Diver 3137 Luminox

Additional specs for the Pacific Diver series include:

Water-resistant to 200 meters (656 feet)

Screw-in crown and case back

Sapphire crystal face

Innovative Luminox Light Technology, which guarantees visibility in the dark for up to 25 years

Luminox

To remind the wearer to make the most of every moment, the Luminox motto, "Every Second Counts," is also engraved on the stainless steel case backs.

The Red Sunburst Dial 3135 and Green Sunburst Dial 3137 round out the Pacific Diver 3120 collection, which also includes a black on black model with a rubber strap, black dial and black bezel model on a steel bracelet, a blue dial and a black bezel model on a steel bracelet, and a black dial and black bezel model on a rubber strap.

Luminox's Pacific Diver 3120 Series watches are ideal Father's Day gifts for adventure-loving dads of any age and perfect casual watches that can go anywhere, anytime — including the depths of the Pacific Ocean.

Prices range from $595 for the Pacific Diver 3135 to $695 for the 3137. Learn more about these timepieces and their features and buy your own at Luminox.com.