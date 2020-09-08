Living Vehicles 2021 Off-Grid Camping Trailer Is A Luxury Apartment On Wheels

This 29-foot RV is a mobile retreat designed for the age social distancing.
Author:
Publish date:
living-vehicle-1-2021

You want all the fun and freedom of taking in the great outdoors that camping can provide, but you really can't do without a queen-sized bed and washer and dryer? Living Vehicle has you covered

Based in California, the mobile home builder has released a look at its 2021 trailer. In a Pandemic Year which called for social isolation in the name of safety it really hits a sweet spot—off-grid, mobile luxury. The 2021 model is for living on the go and maybe even glamping year-round in style. 

living-vehicle-2-2021

At 29-feet-long, the all-new model uses every inch of its interior space to fullest advantage and offers a fold-out deck to boot and room in the kitchen to reconfigure for extra sleeping, meaning you can fit up to six campers.

Some choice specs: In addition to the dining area, bedroom, and bathroom, the aluminum shelled interior has a chef-worthy kitchen. Then outside the fold-down deck provides another way to feel at home wherever you park.

living-vehicle-2021-3

If you really want to crank out some fine dining even while parked in the High Sierras, the 2021 model's Chef’s Kitchen includes:

  • 3-Burner stainless steel oven and cooktop
  • Stainless, quick connect propane BBQ grill
  • Aluminum folding table with 27” x 27” table surface
  • Insta-hot water filtration system for immediate hot or cold water
  • Dual-handle hot and cold-water dispenser
  • An electric icemaker which can make up to 26 lbs. of ice a day
  • 6-bottle wine cooler

And going off the grid doesn't mean disconnecting completely—Living Vehicle offers an option for the 2021 model which the company claims is "state-of-the-art technology from industry leaders in cell and WIFI boosting functionality to significantly extend the connectivity and speed of multiple redundant mobile data sources." 

living-vehicle-2021-4

The 2021 trailer still has a "4 Season Performance Package" as well, and it does sound downright decadent, complete with an A/C unit that cranks out 15,000-BTU.

The 2021 Living Vehicle is available for purchase as of September 8, 2020 but beware that your new mobile retreat could take 9 months to outfit and deliver. 

Pricing begins at $229,995.

No image description