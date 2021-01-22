This $440,000 MB&F Jet Engine Watch Shape is Getting Hilarious Reactions

"The most phallic bit of watchmaking of the 21st Century."
Author:
Updated:
Original:
MB&F HM9 Flow (1)

Avant-garde watch brand MB&F's Horological Machine No. 9, aka HM9, was deemed "crazy" by designer Maximilian Büsser at launch in 2018. The highly technical bauble was inspired by twin-turbine jet engines, but the latest Sapphire Vision (SV) edition has collected another comparison. 

The HM9 SV boasts a pair of balance wheels that beat independently on each flank of a central body, which houses a gear box that averages the output of both balances to provide one stable reading of the time. While intended to resemble a powerplant from the aviation industry, the designed was deemed "the most phallic bit of watchmaking of the 21st Century" by Hypebeast

MB&F HM9 Flow (4)

One thing's certain: The HM9 is striking regardless of how the shape is interpreted. The case is comprised of complex combination of milled sapphire crystal and grade-5 titanium, red gold or white gold. That pair of balance wheels are separately calibrated to ensure that they beat at independent tempos, providing two sets of chronometric data. 

MB&F HM9 Flow (3)

The wide-to-narrow alternating arrangement of the case's three primary volumes required dividing the case along two axes, which was accomplished with a patented 3D-gasket to achieve 30 meters of water resistance. 

MB&F HM9 Flow (2)

Only 20 examples of the MB&F HM9 SV will be produced: 10 with 18-karat red-gold alloy case and either an NAC-coated black or PVD-coated blue movement, and 10 with an 18-karat white gold case with either a PVD-coated purple or red gold-plated movement. 

Each retails for a whopping $440,000. Visit MB&F's website to learn more. 

No image description

MB&F HM9 Flow Promo
Style

This $440,000 MB&F Jet Engine Watch Shape is Getting Hilarious Reactions

Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers Promo
Sports

NFL Championship Round: The Best Bets, Odds, and Expert Picks

Leather Jackets Promo Split
Style

Level Up Your Leather Jacket Game With These Updated Classics

Renee Olstead Promo
Entertainment

Renee Olstead Stuns In Racy OnlyFans Video and Exclusive Photos

Business
News

5 Essential Tips To Combat Anxiety in 2021

vaccine-promo-stock-GettyImages-1223926428
News

When Will Everyone Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021?

2021 Porsche Taycan RWD Promo
Rides

Porsche Takes On Tesla With Affordable, 'Entry-Level' Electric Taycan

Marijuana Promo
News

Ready To Invest In Cannabis Stocks? Read These 5 Expert Tips First

Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 Promo
Rides

2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 Gets Bigger Power Plant and New Look