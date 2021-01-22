This $440,000 MB&F Jet Engine Watch Shape is Getting Hilarious Reactions
Avant-garde watch brand MB&F's Horological Machine No. 9, aka HM9, was deemed "crazy" by designer Maximilian Büsser at launch in 2018. The highly technical bauble was inspired by twin-turbine jet engines, but the latest Sapphire Vision (SV) edition has collected another comparison.
The HM9 SV boasts a pair of balance wheels that beat independently on each flank of a central body, which houses a gear box that averages the output of both balances to provide one stable reading of the time. While intended to resemble a powerplant from the aviation industry, the designed was deemed "the most phallic bit of watchmaking of the 21st Century" by Hypebeast.
One thing's certain: The HM9 is striking regardless of how the shape is interpreted. The case is comprised of complex combination of milled sapphire crystal and grade-5 titanium, red gold or white gold. That pair of balance wheels are separately calibrated to ensure that they beat at independent tempos, providing two sets of chronometric data.
The wide-to-narrow alternating arrangement of the case's three primary volumes required dividing the case along two axes, which was accomplished with a patented 3D-gasket to achieve 30 meters of water resistance.
Only 20 examples of the MB&F HM9 SV will be produced: 10 with 18-karat red-gold alloy case and either an NAC-coated black or PVD-coated blue movement, and 10 with an 18-karat white gold case with either a PVD-coated purple or red gold-plated movement.
Each retails for a whopping $440,000. Visit MB&F's website to learn more.