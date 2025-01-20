MB&F Celebrates Two Decades Of Haute Horology With Limited-Edition Timepiece Duo

These “kinetic, 3-dimensional sculptures for the wrist” cost $184,000.

(MB&F)

MB&F timepieces, with jaw-dropping designs, complications and price tags, transcend time and almost appear more as works of art than watches. Two decades of innovative timekeeping, of course, calls for a celebration, and the horologist is marking the occasion with two wildly detailed anniversary watches.

(MB&F)

Be it a six-figure gemstone sculpture of a watch or a $200,0000 titanium mechanical marvel, an MB&F watch release (let alone two) seems to be an event of the highest order. The new MB&F LM Perpetual Longhorn and LM Sequential Flyback Longhorn meet the moment accordingly, with the Perpetual Longhorn using an impossibly precise 581-component movement in the process.

(MB&F)

The luxury timepiece brand partnered with watchmaker Stephen McDonnell on the futuristic look, design and hardware found on both watches. Although each are equally eye-catching, the Sequential Flyback Longhorn in particular is packed with impressive bells and whistles. Functionality for pilots complements the company’s Twinverter binary switch, allowing for independent timekeeping and functions like split-second timekeeping, along with a laundry list of features powered by distinctive square pushers.

(MB&F)’

Of its Legacy Machines line, MB&F views each timepiece not necessarily as a straightforward watch, but more so a series of “kinetic, 3-dimensional sculptures for the wrist,” all the while emphasizing “traditional watchmaking of the highest craftsmanship.”

(MB&F)

The skeletonized display of each new Legacy Machine timepiece offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of MB&F, one where nearly anything seems possible in terms of timekeeping: Utilitarian functionality meets high-minded design, especially as far as MB&F’s perpetual calendar movement is concerned.

(MB&F)

Perhaps the most conventional thing about each enviable timepiece is the brown leather strap upon which it rests. Certainly, nothing contained within each boundary-pushing watch is standard-issue, except in the world of MB&F. And for the handsome price tag of about $184,000, a piece of two decades of watch history is yours for the taking, with further details available online at MB&F.