Meet Lingerie Influencer Ally Bee

This Bay Area beauty is bringing the heat on Instagram and OnlyFans.
As Ally Bee indulges in her self-admitted "bikini addiction," rocks plunging one-pieces, and models Kix'ies lingerie, the influencer and model is gaining Instagram followers and OnlyFans subscribers by the minute. 

The Bay Area-bred beauty is constantly making moves, from running her own tanning salon to curating fiery social media feeds and posing as an official Kix'ies Girl. 

Specializing in "thigh highs for every size," the brand is the first to offer the racy staple in sizes based on circumference measurements. 

“I love working with Kix’ies,” Bee says. "They are always coming out with different styles, I can easily add new style to an old outfit. Right now I’m obsessing over their fishnets. They stay up and are amazing to wear on a hot day.”

While Bee's 'gram is almost exclusively dedicated to showing off her killer curves, one of her beloved quarter horses will occasionally make an appearance to give Bee a bikini-clad lift. 

Other modes of transportation—namely a Ducati crotch rocket and a vintage Chevy pickup—also pop up as complementary subjects from time to time.

Feel free to head to Bee's OnlyFans to see racier content, or get better acquainted via Instagram below: 

