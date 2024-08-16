Model Amelia Gray Heats Up Moose Knuckles’ Fall/Winter Bunny Collection

Starring the model daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” mainstay Lisa Rinna.

(Carin Backoff @carinbackoffphoto/Moose Knuckles)

Fashion label Moose Knuckles is hyping its Fall/Winter 2024 Bunny collection with a sultry new photo shoot. Amelia Gray, the Vogue-covering daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Lisa Rinna, showcases a playful take on the outfitter’s Bunny bomber jacket, zip-up and hoodie as she lounges on fur-covered floors and furniture in imagery captured by photographer Carin Backoff.

(Carin Backoff @carinbackoffphoto/Moose Knuckles)

Moose Knuckles’ Global Artistic Director Carlos Nazario, whose previously clients include Lanvin, Burberry, Michael Koors and Calvin Klein, not only influenced the collection’s design, but the campaign’s concept, talent selection and styling.

(Carin Backoff @carinbackoffphoto/Moose Knuckles)

“The Fall/Winter 2024 campaign embodies the spirit of the evolution of Moose Knuckles—it is about sophistication, refinement and utilitarianism expressed in a way that is modern, cozy, and sexy,” Nazario said. “It is about luxury that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Beautifully crafted objects that feel simultaneously familiar and fresh. Amelia is the perfect protagonist for this collection. Bold, soulful, talented, resilient, and crazy fun; she IS the Moose Knuckles woman embodied.”

(Carin Backoff @carinbackoffphoto/Moose Knuckles)

“Carlos has brought a refreshing vision to Moose Knuckles, melding his sense of fashion with our heritage in functional outerwear,” added Moose Knuckles Chairman Victor Luis. “This preview is just the beginning of what Carlos has envisioned for the brand.”

(Carin Backoff @carinbackoffphoto/Moose Knuckles)

The first pieces from the Moose Knuckles Fall/Winter 2024 collection are available now online, with more to come through September.