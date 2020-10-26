Montblanc Scales New Heights with Climber-Approved 1858 Geosphere Watch

Montblanc

Take your watch collection to a higher plane this fall and winter, literally, with the launch of the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere Messner LE 262, a one-of-a-kind launch that sees the famed luxury company partnering with legendary climber and explorer Reinhold Messner.

It’s the final Montblanc watch launch of the year, so it’s very fitting that they decided to ascend to new heights, in a manner of speaking, and we’re highly impressed with the results.

The 1858 Geosphere Messner LE 262 pays homage to Messner’s extraordinary career in the coolest way possible, with a run limited to 262 pieces in a nod to Messner’s unmatched penchant for scaling peaks above 26,200 feet.

Notes of bronze, blue and rose gold are handsome, refined and classic, in another nod to vintage mountaineering gear. The watch blends all this together at an investment-level price point of $6,500 and is available at Montblanc boutiques.

It’s a launch that makes perfect sense, seeing as the 2018 launch of the Geosphere line has paid homage to the challenge of scaling the world’s seven summits through the years. It’s a variation of the Seven Summits Challenge which the legendary climber and explorer turned into “Messner’s List.”

Messner certainly has a legacy befitting of such a timepiece: In 1978, Messner and Austrian Peter Habeler became the first to scale Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen. Messner was also the first person to scale all 14 peaks above that eye-popping 26,200-foot elevation marker, and this exceptional timepiece is as fitting a nod to that prowess as possible.

The specs are truly remarkable, with several touchpoints that celebrate Messner’s remarkable career. On the dial itself, you’ll find the world’s seven summits, called out with dots on two turning globes (the globes fully rotate every 24 hours, representing the northern and southern hemispheres).

It gets better: On the case back, you’ll see the famed Mont Blanc mountain, plus a complete Messner list of far-reaching summits. Other design touches include engravings of a compass, crossed pickaxes and Messner’s signature.

It’s a watch made for both adventure enthusiasts and watch collectors alike, to say the very least. It’s helps that it’s quite wearable, thanks to a 42mm case diameter crafted from bronze alloy.

The timepiece is finished off with a luxury blue NATO strap, crafted carefully to Montblanc’s exacting specifications. Taken all at once, it’s a striking watch that epitomizes luxury and adventure, and you’re going to be hard-pressed to find another one like it.