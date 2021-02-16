New Balance and Snow Peak Debut Rugged Weatherproof Sneaker Collab

New Balance Tokyo Design Studio/Snow Peak

The adage “the third time’s the charm” rings true when you take a look at the third collaboration sneaker between Snow Peak and New Balance's Tokyo Design Studio.

It’s an innovative and forward-thinking collaboration that bridges that gap between the outdoors and the city, given the fact that New Balance Tokyo Design Studio focuses on futuristic urban gear. The blend of the two is seamless when it comes to the R_C4 Mid, launching worldwide on February 19th.

New Balance’s history stretches back more than a century, with many of the company’s models made in the United States. And Snow Peak is a leader in the outdoor gear field in its own right, with a Japanese design heritage stretching back to 1958 and the company’s founding in Nigata, Japan.

The mid-top sneakers toe the line (pun intended) between hiking boots and regular kicks, complete with a durable mid-cut fit for exploring city terrain and the great outdoors.

The CORDURA ripstop upper teams nicely with a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane for wearability on the trail and back in the city, preferably teamed with black workwear pants, a thermal henley and a denim jacket for versatility.

Of course, sneakers like these deserve some attention, so rolled light wash denim and a crisp white T-shirt can let these kicks do the talking, if you so choose.

The pairing sits atop a rugged Vibram outsole, the kind featured on many of the best boots in the world. And the Fidlock buckle closure ensures a snug fit at the ankle, while looking quite cool in its own right. Elsewhere, compression foam ABZORB midsole technology provides bounce-back and plenty of spring and rebound.

Rope lacing and a neoprene tongue and collar complete the transition from urban sneakers to durable outdoor footwear. As one might expect, the colorway is a striking all-black finish that really drives home the city-ready nature of these futuristic hybrid sneakers.

To pick up your own pair, head to Snow Peak later this week, and be sure to act quickly to score this killer collab.