The New Balance x Amoeba Sneaker Is A Loud & Proud Tribute to Legendary Record Store

What happens when two legendary institutions—a famed indie record store and an iconic sneaker brand—team up with a hyped retailer on some fresh kicks for spring?

You might call it music to your ears, because that’s what the Nice Kicks x New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 is going to bring to any record fanatic or sneaker lover’s collection.

Dropping on Friday, April 2 exclusively at Shop Nice Kicks retail locations and online, the New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 celebrates the spirit of independence and style that’s inherent in both these cool sneakers and groundbreaking music from the world’s largest independent record store.

Shop Nice Kicks was a fitting partner for the eye-catching partnership, thanks to its focus on all things fashion, music and culture; the crossover between stylish sneakers and life-changing music is clearer than you might think.

The 992 silhouette gets an Amoeba-themed update with colors that pay homage to the music retailer, along with an Amoeba hangtag.

The entire collection, which also includes Amoeba-themed apparel (hoodies, sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and more) is timed to celebrate the April 1st opening of Amoeba’s new Hollywood store, itself a symbol of perseverance and authenticity through the coronavirus pandemic.

The original Sunset Boulevard location closed in the throes of the pandemic, but the retailer is roaring back and plugged in (they also have locations in San Francisco and Berkeley).

It helps that Amoeba fans and sneakerheads alike can indulge their love of music and fresh kicks (or nice kicks, rather) to commemorate the occasion.

The New Balance 992 Sneakers themselves are bright and poppy, with two options featuring bold hits of yellow or a cool black-and-red color combination—get both if you’re feeling nostalgic for the days of crate-digging or waiting in line for hyped sneaker releases.

Better still, put a trip to Amoeba Music on your travel to-do list one of these days, because good things deserve a second (or third) look, and you’d best do it while wearing New Balance x Amoeba Music kicks.