The New Balance x Amoeba Sneaker Is A Loud & Proud Tribute to Legendary Record Store

This cool sneaker collab is music to our ears.
Author:
Publish date:
New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 (3)

What happens when two legendary institutions—a famed indie record store and an iconic sneaker brand—team up with a hyped retailer on some fresh kicks for spring? 

You might call it music to your ears, because that’s what the Nice Kicks x New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 is going to bring to any record fanatic or sneaker lover’s collection.

New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 (5)

Dropping on Friday, April 2 exclusively at Shop Nice Kicks retail locations and online, the New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 celebrates the spirit of independence and style that’s inherent in both these cool sneakers and groundbreaking music from the world’s largest independent record store.

New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 (6)

Shop Nice Kicks was a fitting partner for the eye-catching partnership, thanks to its focus on all things fashion, music and culture; the crossover between stylish sneakers and life-changing music is clearer than you might think.

New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 (7)

The 992 silhouette gets an Amoeba-themed update with colors that pay homage to the music retailer, along with an Amoeba hangtag.

New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 (1)

The entire collection, which also includes Amoeba-themed apparel (hoodies, sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and more) is timed to celebrate the April 1st opening of Amoeba’s new Hollywood store, itself a symbol of perseverance and authenticity through the coronavirus pandemic.

New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 (4)

The original Sunset Boulevard location closed in the throes of the pandemic, but the retailer is roaring back and plugged in (they also have locations in San Francisco and Berkeley). 

New Balance x Amoeba Music 992 (2)

It helps that Amoeba fans and sneakerheads alike can indulge their love of music and fresh kicks (or nice kicks, rather) to commemorate the occasion.

New Balance x Amoeba Music Collection

The New Balance 992 Sneakers themselves are bright and poppy, with two options featuring bold hits of yellow or a cool black-and-red color combination—get both if you’re feeling nostalgic for the days of crate-digging or waiting in line for hyped sneaker releases.

Better still, put a trip to Amoeba Music on your travel to-do list one of these days, because good things deserve a second (or third) look, and you’d best do it while wearing New Balance x Amoeba Music kicks.

No image description

whiskey-collecting-promo-detail
Food & Drink

This Whiskey Brand Will Pay You $100,000 To Be a 'Spokesfist' Hand Model

Paige Spiranac Promo
Sports

Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac Takes Swing at Haters With Revealing Instagram Post

2021 Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept Promo
Rides

Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept Previews Carmaker's Luxury EV Future

michael b. jordan without remorse trailer promo
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In April

News Balance x Amoeba Music 992 Promo
Style

The New Balance x Amoeba Sneaker Is A Loud & Proud Tribute to Legendary Record Store

2021 Colt Anaconda Promo
Gear

Colt Brings Back .44 Magnum Anaconda Revolver

Omega Seamaster Professional Diver 300M Black Black Promo
Style

Omega Gets Stealthy With Blacked-Out Seamaster Watch

zola-sundance-film-festival-resized
Entertainment

Watch New A24 Trailer For 'Zola,' Based On a Stripper's Viral Twitter Thread

Ford Bronco Easter Safari Concepts Promo
Rides

Ford Battles Jeep With New Bronco Off-Road Concepts at Easter Safari